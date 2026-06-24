Mumbai Weather: Red Alert Issued As Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Gusty Window To Sweep City

With days of heavy rain reported across Mumbai, authorities have finally alerted the city to heavy rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms on June 24. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed on June 23 that the monsoon has advanced into the financial capital and several parts of Maharashtra. The weather department has issued a red alert accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40–60 kmph. In a post on X, the BMC said that a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40–60 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places across the districts of Mumbai and Palghar.

Mumbai Weather Latest Update: Red Alert Issued Accompanied by Gusty Winds and Thunderstorms

The BMC has issued a red alert for Mumbai. The weather department stated that thunderstorms and strong winds will hit the city over the next three hours. Mumbaikars have been advised to stay calm but remain cautious before deciding to travel. Because today is a working day, people have been cautioned about strong winds and heavy rains that may cause waterlogging in several areas.

Mumbai Weather Latest News: Vehicle Damage Reported Near Dadar Station

Reports from Mumbai indicate that several areas have been hit by heavy rains, causing waterlogging and fallen trees. On June 24, a tree fell near Dadar station due to the downpour, damaging several vehicles. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported from the incident. Officials have already started working to clear the tree from the road. Along with Mumbai, the IMD has also confirmed the arrival of the monsoon in Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. With heavy showers already affecting daily life, the IMD has warned that rainfall activity is likely to continue over the coming days. Here are the latest updates on Mumbai’s monsoon arrival, rainfall figures, and weather alerts.

Mumbai Weather Latest Update: Are Schools, Colleges Closed Today?

As of now, there has been no official announcement of closure of schools and colleges in the city. The BMC has not issued any order directing educational institutions to remain shut today after heavy downpour reported in Mumbai. Students and parents have been advised to check the BMC updates related to the Mumbai weather. The fresh instructions from the department will be published soon once the official update comes in.