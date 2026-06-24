Mumbai Weather Today, June 23: Heavy Rain Batters City, Waterlogging Reported; IMD Forecasts More Rain Over Next 24 Hours

Mumbai was flooded as the monsoon continued to produce heavy rainfall and waterlogging in some parts of the city and suburbs. The city received an average rainfall of 56 mm from 8 am until 11 pm on Tuesday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Waterlogging was reported at the Everard Nagar subway near Sion Highway.

Rainfall Across City And Suburbs

BMC data revealed that Mumbai city received 56 mm of rainfall during this period, while eastern suburbs received 23 mm and western suburbs 33 mm. Light showers were recorded in the city and eastern suburbs from 10 pm to 11 pm, while some areas in the western suburbs experienced moderate to heavy rainfall.

Most areas that experienced heavy rainfall were Charkop Sector-1 Municipal School in Kandivali with 32 mm, MHB Municipal School in Malad with 28 mm, and Gajdharbandh Storm Water Pumping Station area with 26 mm. Juhu Dispensary and Banana Leaf areas received 22 mm of rainfall each, and Narialwadi School in Santacruz got 21 mm.

Water accumulation in the Everard Nagar subway near Sion Highway during the downpour was also reported, causing traffic to be affected and commuter inconvenience.

But the BMC said all major subways in the city are still running and railway services are operating normally. Civic authorities are closely monitoring the situation, the BMC said.

IMD Forecasts More Rain

The persistent rainfall has brought relief from the heat, but waterlogging has started to affect some low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rainfall across Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

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