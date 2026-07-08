Mumbai Weather Update: Are Schools, Colleges Shut Today? Check What is Open and What is Closed

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arms recovered Jammu Kashmir mahesh bhatt Mumbai hospital attack video acc asia cup 2027 dates Badrinath donation theft case 3D factory accident vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment arms recovered Jammu Kashmir mahesh bhatt Mumbai hospital attack video acc asia cup 2027 dates Badrinath donation theft case 3D factory accident vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment arms recovered Jammu Kashmir mahesh bhatt Mumbai hospital attack video acc asia cup 2027 dates Badrinath donation theft case 3D factory accident vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment arms recovered Jammu Kashmir mahesh bhatt Mumbai hospital attack video acc asia cup 2027 dates Badrinath donation theft case 3D factory accident vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arms recovered Jammu Kashmir mahesh bhatt Mumbai hospital attack video acc asia cup 2027 dates Badrinath donation theft case 3D factory accident vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment arms recovered Jammu Kashmir mahesh bhatt Mumbai hospital attack video acc asia cup 2027 dates Badrinath donation theft case 3D factory accident vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment arms recovered Jammu Kashmir mahesh bhatt Mumbai hospital attack video acc asia cup 2027 dates Badrinath donation theft case 3D factory accident vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment arms recovered Jammu Kashmir mahesh bhatt Mumbai hospital attack video acc asia cup 2027 dates Badrinath donation theft case 3D factory accident vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Weather Update: Are Schools, Colleges Shut Today? Check What is Open and What is Closed

Mumbai Weather Update: Are Schools, Colleges Shut Today? Check What is Open and What is Closed

Mumbai Weather Update Today: IMD predicts heavy rain, strong winds, and high tide. BMC dismisses fake school closure message as local train services operate normally.

Mumbai weather update (Image: AI)
Mumbai weather update (Image: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 08:54 IST

Mumbai rains finally slowed down on Tuesday after continuous fall for two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted rain across the city and suburbs today, July 8, 2026. The city is likely to witness heavy to very heavy showers in expected in isolated areas.
 
The weather department has also warned of gusty winds reaching speeds of 60 to 70 kmph along with high tides of 3.77 metres expected at 5:17 pm. Authorities have also urged people who are living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the period of intense rainfall.
 

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Calls for Continued Vigilance

According to the IMD’s latest weather bulletin issued at 7 am on July 8. Mumbai is expected to witness intermittent rainfall throughout the day. The intensity of rain has been reduced on Tuesday, and the officials are expecting heavy spells may return at any time. 
 
The weather department has advised people to stay updated with the official weather updates as a combination of strong winds and high tide could increase the risk of waterlogging in vulnerable areas.
 

Mumbai Weather Update: Are Schools, Colleges Closed Today?

A message is going viral on social media claiming that schools across Mumbai would remain closed and private officials had been allowed to work from home. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has denied these claims, stating that no such notification has been issued. 
 
The civic body has urged citizens not to believe or share misleading messages and to rely only on information published through its official MyBMC social media channels. Residents can also contact the BMC helpline at 1916 for verified updates and emergency assistance.
 

Maharashtra Weather Update Today: Is Mumbai Local Train Service Working Today?

Mumbai Train services were disrupted earlier due to heavy rainfall. However, the service has now resumed normal operations.
 
According to Central Railway, suburban trains are running normally on the Main Line, Harbour Line, Trans-Harbour Line, and Port Line. Meanwhile, Western Railway confirmed that local train services on the Churchgate to Virar route are also operating as scheduled.
 
The Railway officials have ordered teams to closely monitor tracks and infrastructure around the clock to ensure passenger safety. Commuters are advised to check the latest train status before leaving home, particularly if weather conditions worsen.
 

Mumbai Weather: What is Open and What is Closed Today?

The civic body has not announced any fresh city-wide holiday for Wednesday. The Mumbai civic body has not announced any fresh city-wide holiday for Wednesday. However, the neighbouring Palghar has declared a holiday today for schools and colleges due to bad weather conditions.
 

Mumbai Monsoon Alert: Rainfall Eases, But Caution Remains

Heavy rain over the past two days had caused widespread waterlogging and disrupted transport across Mumbai and nearby districts. Between 8 am and 8 pm on Tuesday, the city recorded an average rainfall of 22.39 mm. The eastern suburbs received 23.04 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 25.93 mm.
 
Although conditions improved slightly, authorities continue to advise residents to remain alert. With fresh rain, strong winds, and a high tide expected, keeping an eye on official weather and transport advisories will be essential for safe travel throughout the day.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai Weather Update: Are Schools, Colleges Shut Today? Check What is Open and What is Closed

RELATED News

Raipur Factory Blast: 2 Killed, Worker’s Leg Severed; Rescue Operations Underway

Can Vijay’s 25% TASMAC Salary Hike End Overcharging At Tamil Nadu Liquor Shops?

Mumbai Weather Update: Slight Relief From Rains Today, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Days Ahead

Gujarat High Court Grants Bail to Man Booked for Alleged AI-Generated Defamatory Videos

Liquor Ban Ineffective in Bihar? Jehanabad Sadar Hospital Doctor, Staff Caught Drinking Alcohol On Camera | Video

LATEST NEWS

US Launches Fresh Strike on Iran: What Prompted Washington to Attack Iranian Targets in Hormuz

Gurugram Weather Today: Police Advise WFH After Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging; Check What’s Open, What’s Closed

Why Did Egypt Coach Hossam Hassan Cross His Arms To Make An ‘X’ Symbol During Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 Match? Here’s Why

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Fixtures: France, Spain, England And Argentina Eye Semi-Final Spots

Colombia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Outlast Colombia On Penalties 4-3 After Goalless Draw In Round Of 16 Match

Wimbledon 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Creates History, Jannik Sinner Reaches Semi-Final, Naomi Osaka Knocked Out

England vs India 3rd T20I: Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue Script Record 125-Run Win as India Register Biggest T20I Defeat

Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Escape Historical Upset with Epic 3-2 Comeback Over Egypt

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Lionel Messi Leaves Kylian Mbappe And Erling Haaland Behind After Argentina Beat Egypt

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Impresses Again Before Jofra Archer Strikes, India Suffer Batting Collapse

Mumbai Weather Update: Are Schools, Colleges Shut Today? Check What is Open and What is Closed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mumbai Weather Update: Are Schools, Colleges Shut Today? Check What is Open and What is Closed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mumbai Weather Update: Are Schools, Colleges Shut Today? Check What is Open and What is Closed
Mumbai Weather Update: Are Schools, Colleges Shut Today? Check What is Open and What is Closed
Mumbai Weather Update: Are Schools, Colleges Shut Today? Check What is Open and What is Closed
Mumbai Weather Update: Are Schools, Colleges Shut Today? Check What is Open and What is Closed

QUICK LINKS