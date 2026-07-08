Mumbai Weather Update: Are Schools, Colleges Shut Today? Check What is Open and What is Closed

Mumbai rains finally slowed down on Tuesday after continuous fall for two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted rain across the city and suburbs today, July 8, 2026. The city is likely to witness heavy to very heavy showers in expected in isolated areas.

The weather department has also warned of gusty winds reaching speeds of 60 to 70 kmph along with high tides of 3.77 metres expected at 5:17 pm. Authorities have also urged people who are living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the period of intense rainfall.

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Calls for Continued Vigilance

According to the IMD’s latest weather bulletin issued at 7 am on July 8. Mumbai is expected to witness intermittent rainfall throughout the day. The intensity of rain has been reduced on Tuesday, and the officials are expecting heavy spells may return at any time.

The weather department has advised people to stay updated with the official weather updates as a combination of strong winds and high tide could increase the risk of waterlogging in vulnerable areas.

Mumbai Weather Update: Are Schools, Colleges Closed Today?

A message is going viral on social media claiming that schools across Mumbai would remain closed and private officials had been allowed to work from home. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has denied these claims, stating that no such notification has been issued.

The civic body has urged citizens not to believe or share misleading messages and to rely only on information published through its official MyBMC social media channels. Residents can also contact the BMC helpline at 1916 for verified updates and emergency assistance.

Maharashtra Weather Update Today: Is Mumbai Local Train Service Working Today?

Mumbai Train services were disrupted earlier due to heavy rainfall. However, the service has now resumed normal operations.

According to Central Railway, suburban trains are running normally on the Main Line, Harbour Line, Trans-Harbour Line, and Port Line. Meanwhile, Western Railway confirmed that local train services on the Churchgate to Virar route are also operating as scheduled.

The Railway officials have ordered teams to closely monitor tracks and infrastructure around the clock to ensure passenger safety. Commuters are advised to check the latest train status before leaving home, particularly if weather conditions worsen.

Mumbai Weather: What is Open and What is Closed Today?

The civic body has not announced any fresh city-wide holiday for Wednesday. The Mumbai civic body has not announced any fresh city-wide holiday for Wednesday. However, the neighbouring Palghar has declared a holiday today for schools and colleges due to bad weather conditions.

Mumbai Monsoon Alert: Rainfall Eases, But Caution Remains

Heavy rain over the past two days had caused widespread waterlogging and disrupted transport across Mumbai and nearby districts. Between 8 am and 8 pm on Tuesday, the city recorded an average rainfall of 22.39 mm. The eastern suburbs received 23.04 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 25.93 mm.