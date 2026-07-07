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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Weather Update: Slight Relief From Rains Today, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Days Ahead

Mumbai Weather Update: Slight Relief From Rains Today, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Days Ahead

Mumbai gets a brief break from relentless rain, but heavy showers and strong winds are still expected in the coming days.

Mumbai Weather Update: Slight Relief From Rains Today, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Days Ahead

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 16:02 IST

Mumbai residents woke up to cloudy skies and strong winds on Tuesday, with little rainfall during the morning after two days of intense showers that disrupted daily life. Although the city experienced a temporary pause in heavy rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that more rain is on the way. That is why Maharashtra is on high alert till July 8. 
 
The IMD has now downgraded Mumbai’s weather warning from an orange alert to a yellow alert. This means heavy rainfall is still expected at some places, along with occasional strong winds. Meanwhile, neighbouring Thane remains under an orange alert, while Palghar continues to face the highest level of concern with a red alert. 
 
Due to the orange alert in the city, all government, private, and civic-run schools and colleges across Mumbai will remain shut today. The authorities have taken this decision to reduce the risks as weather conditions remain unpredictable. 
 

Mumbai Rains Update: Heavy Rain Continues to Affect Daily Life

The relentless rain on Monday brought Mumbai and nearby districts to a near standstill. Flooded roads, uprooted trees, and incidents of wall and billboard collapses created widespread disruption across the city.
 
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that, during the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday, the island city received 46 mm of rainfall. The eastern suburbs recorded 77 mm, while the western suburbs received 78 mm.
 

Mumbai Weather Update: Pune-Mumbai Transport Severely Disrupted

Heavy rainfall also caused major disruption between Mumbai and Pune. A landslide near Monkey Hill and Thakurwadi early on Monday blocked railway tracks and bus routes that led to further delays.
 
Railway officials cancelled 26 trains, including popular services such as the Deccan Queen, Deccan Express, Indrayani Express, Intercity Express, and Sinhagad Express. These services will also remain cancelled on Tuesday, while another 47 trains have been diverted.
 

Mumbai Weather Today: IMD Urges Residents to Stay Alert

The IMD has forecast intermittent spells of rain across Mumbai and its suburbs, with isolated areas likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Gusty winds of up to 60 to 70 kmph are also expected.
 
Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from waterlogged areas, and follow official weather updates as changing conditions could continue to affect transport and essential services.
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Mumbai Weather Update: Slight Relief From Rains Today, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Days Ahead
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Mumbai Weather Update: Slight Relief From Rains Today, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Days Ahead
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