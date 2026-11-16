Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 90.8 Lakh In 3-Year Work-From-Home Scam, Makes 525 UPI Transfers After Fraudsters Threaten Arrest And Morphed Photos

She simply needed some extra money. Within three years, a woman aged 31 from Bhandup had seen her savings and even her father’s pension slip into the pockets of people she didn’t even know.

An Instagram Ad And A Simple Offer

On September 28, 2023, a lady from Bhandup, Mumbai, saw a data entry job post on Instagram. She was already working in an IT solutions company in Thane. However, the idea of earning extra money from home did not seem wrong. She applied for the job offer.

The first step of a trap that would last almost three years was taken here.

The Documents And The Requests For Money Followed

As per the police report, the people involved in the ad got her documents and photographs from her very soon. After that, the requests for money started. Registration fees, form filling charges, GST, CGST were some of the reasons given for money.

525 Transfers, One Long Nightmare

Police said she made 525 UPI transfers to various bank accounts between 2023 and 2026. The WhatsApp users who contacted her allegedly identified themselves as Khushbu Khan, Nashrat Anjum and Wasim Khan. According to her complaint, they conspired with other mobile users and beneficiary account holders, and repeatedly sent her scanners and UPI details to make payments.

When her own savings ran out, the payments did not stop.

Her Father’s Pension Joins The Trail

Police said she then allegedly transferred her father’s pension into her account to keep meeting the demands. Her father retired from the ST Department in 2015. The family depended on his pension and her salary to run the household.

Threats, Arrest Warnings And Morphed Photos

The accused allegedly threatened to file false police complaints against her and her family and have them arrested if she stopped paying. They also allegedly threatened to circulate morphed objectionable images made from her photograph and to defame her on social media.

The Day She Finally Broke Her Silence

Unable to bear the trauma, the woman told her father and approached the cyber police. She also lodged four online complaints through the 1930 cybercrime helpline.

East Cyber police registered an FIR on November 11 against five unidentified people for cheating her of Rs 90.8 lakh. Police have asked banks to freeze the recipient accounts.

The Bigger Picture Behind Her Story

Her case is not an isolated one. Data from the State Cyber Cell shows victims lost Rs 303.6 crore between 2021 and 2025, of which only Rs 12.1 crore was recovered.

Mumbai accounted for 54 percent of Maharashtra’s 2,594 job fraud or work-from-home scam cases in that period. Of 333 solved cases across the state, 274 were in Mumbai.

Cyber expert Ritesh Bhatia has advised citizens not to fall for work-from-home messages, saying almost all of them are scams.

What Happens Next?

Can police trace the five unidentified accused behind the WhatsApp numbers? Will the frozen accounts still hold any of her money? And how many others are, at this very moment, making their own payments in silence? The investigation is still in its early stage.

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