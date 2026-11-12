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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Woman Throws Slipper At Passenger Over ‘Bad Touch’, He Pushes Her Into Gap Between Coaches; Train Runs Over Her Arm – What Happened?

Mumbai Woman Throws Slipper At Passenger Over ‘Bad Touch’, He Pushes Her Into Gap Between Coaches; Train Runs Over Her Arm – What Happened?

A woman lost her left arm after a man allegedly pushed her off a Mumbai local train for confronting him over inappropriate touching. The accused has been arrested.

Woman Loses Left Arm After Being Pushed Off Mumbai Local Over Bad Touch (Images: X)
Woman Loses Left Arm After Being Pushed Off Mumbai Local Over Bad Touch (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 13:25 IST

A woman lost her left arm and suffered 16 stitches on her head after she was allegedly pushed off a Mumbai local train by a fellow passenger for confronting him over inappropriate touching. The incident took place at Naigaon station when the woman was travelling from Borivali to Virar. She fell into the gap between two coaches, and as she tried to climb back onto the platform, the moving train ran over her arm, crushing it near the elbow. The accused, who allegedly fled amid the chaos, was arrested a few hours later.

The woman has alleged that the passenger repeatedly touched her inappropriately despite her objections. As per NDTV, she described how the confrontation escalated into a violent attack that changed her life. Her family, meanwhile, has raised questions over the police investigation, particularly the omission of an attempted murder charge.

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How a ‘bad touch’ complaint turned into a violent confrontation in Mumbai local

Reports say that, according to the woman’s complaint, she was travelling from Borivali towards Virar when the accused began touching her inappropriately. Angered by his behaviour, she confronted him and threw her slipper at him. This led to an argument, with the man allegedly hurling abuses and throwing his own slipper at her.

Other passengers present in the Mumbai local tried to intervene, but the confrontation continued even after the train reached Naigaon station. The accused allegedly pushed the woman off the train, causing her to fall into the gap between two coaches.

Woman loses left arm as Mumbai train begins moving

While attempting to get back onto the platform, the woman was caught in another tragedy as the train started moving. Her left arm became trapped under the wheels and was severed near the elbow, leaving her with severe injuries. She also sustained head injuries that required 16 stitches.

According to reports, a police officer and other passengers helped pull her back onto the platform. The accused allegedly took advantage of the commotion to escape. However, the Government Railway Police arrested him a few hours after the incident.

‘My entire life has been ruined’: Mumbai victim recounts ordeal

As per NDTV, the woman said, “I was on my way to Naigaon. I had boarded the train at Borivali. As we were approaching Naigaon station, a man – the one who was touching me inappropriately – began to molest me. I confronted him. Even after I got off the train, he continued to touch me inappropriately. I asked him, ‘Don’t you have a mother or sister at home?’ Yet, he persisted in molesting me.”

Describing the argument that followed, she said, “I swore at him. He swore back, and when I tried to drive him away by hitting him with my slipper, he struck me with his own slipper. Then, he pushed me off the train.”

Appealing for justice, she added, “I want justice. My entire life has been ruined. I was the one who took care of everything – my entire household, everything. I cannot do anything with just one arm. I have 16 stitches on my head. I want justice. Please pray for my recovery. And he must be punished.”

Family questions Mumbai police investigation, seeks stricter charges

Reportedly, the woman’s family has expressed doubts over the police investigation, questioning why Section 109, which deals with attempted murder, was not invoked against the accused.

Seeking intervention, the family approached the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Party officials subsequently met the Senior Police Inspector of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and raised the issue of the charges filed in the case. The police have reportedly assured them that the relevant sections will be added soon. 

Also Read: Two SPOs Found Dead With Bullet Injuries In Kishtwar Forest, Service Weapons Missing; How Did They Vanish And What Happened Next?   

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Mumbai Woman Throws Slipper At Passenger Over ‘Bad Touch’, He Pushes Her Into Gap Between Coaches; Train Runs Over Her Arm – What Happened?
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Mumbai Woman Throws Slipper At Passenger Over ‘Bad Touch’, He Pushes Her Into Gap Between Coaches; Train Runs Over Her Arm – What Happened?

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Mumbai Woman Throws Slipper At Passenger Over ‘Bad Touch’, He Pushes Her Into Gap Between Coaches; Train Runs Over Her Arm – What Happened?

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Mumbai Woman Throws Slipper At Passenger Over ‘Bad Touch’, He Pushes Her Into Gap Between Coaches; Train Runs Over Her Arm – What Happened?
Mumbai Woman Throws Slipper At Passenger Over ‘Bad Touch’, He Pushes Her Into Gap Between Coaches; Train Runs Over Her Arm – What Happened?
Mumbai Woman Throws Slipper At Passenger Over ‘Bad Touch’, He Pushes Her Into Gap Between Coaches; Train Runs Over Her Arm – What Happened?
Mumbai Woman Throws Slipper At Passenger Over ‘Bad Touch’, He Pushes Her Into Gap Between Coaches; Train Runs Over Her Arm – What Happened?
Mumbai Woman Throws Slipper At Passenger Over ‘Bad Touch’, He Pushes Her Into Gap Between Coaches; Train Runs Over Her Arm – What Happened?

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