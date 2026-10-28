“Mumma, Papa…” 6-Year-Old Girl Breaks Down After Seeing Parents’ Bodies in Guwahati Hotel Shooting That Killed 5

A heartbreaking scene unfolded after a deadly shooting at a hotel in Guwahati, where a six-year-old girl broke down after seeing her parents’ bodies. The tragedy has left her and her 1.5-year-old brother without their parents. The children’s parents, Debarshi Kashyap and Rinika Kashyap, were among five people allegedly shot dead by Ghanakanta Gogoi over a property dispute. The incident took place at Hotel Bilas Inn in the Lachit Nagar area on Monday night.

The deaths have left two young children at the centre of a family tragedy. Meanwhile, police have arrested the accused and launched an investigation into the shooting.

Guwahati Hotel Firing Case: 6-year-old daughter of deceased Debarshi & Rinika breaks down as she sees her father and mother’s dead bodies. She and her younger brother, who is just 1.5-year-old are orphaned after Ghanakanta Gogoi shot their parents, grandmother, uncle dead over property-related dispute. No children should go through such painful experiences in life. Who will look after them now? Ghanakanta didn’t just kill people, he ruined lives and families. — aboyob bhuyan (@aboyobbhuyan) October 27, 2026

Guwahati Hotel Shooting Leaves Five Dead

According to police, five people were killed in the shooting, while one person survived with injuries. The victims have been identified as hotel owner Helena Bharali, her son Debarshi Kashyap, his wife Rinika Kashyap, Narayan Das, a relative of the family, and Bhudev Bharali, Helena’s brother.

Police said four people were found inside the hotel’s reception area, while two injured people were found on the approach road. They were rushed to a hospital, where one of them later died. Satyendra Pathak, 43, survived the attack and is undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Property Dispute Allegedly Triggered the Attack

Investigators suspect that a dispute between the hotel owner and the person who had taken the property on lease led to the shooting. According to a police statement, the hotel owners had signed a five-year lease agreement with the accused on September 10, 2025. The monthly rent was approximately Rs 1.8 lakh.

Police have arrested Ghanakanta Gogoi in connection with the case. They have also seized the pistol allegedly used in the attack. A video linked to the incident has also emerged. It reportedly shows a man entering what appears to be a shop and shooting another man at point-blank range.

CID and Forensic Teams Collect Evidence

The Assam Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the mass shooting and establish the sequence of events. Teams from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examined the crime scene and collected evidence.

Investigators recovered several spent cartridge cases and live cartridges of .32 calibre. They are now examining the forensic evidence and witness statements to determine what happened before the shooting. As the investigation continues, the tragedy has also left two very young children facing the loss of both parents.