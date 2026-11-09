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Home > Regionals News > Mummy, Please Take Me Home’: 30-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At In-Laws’ House Just 9 Months After Marriage, Mother Alleges Harassment

Mummy, Please Take Me Home’: 30-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At In-Laws’ House Just 9 Months After Marriage, Mother Alleges Harassment

Nine months after her wedding, 30-year-old Ruchi Mishra was found dead at her in-laws' home in Kanpur. Her mother alleges dowry harassment, physical abuse and repeated taunts over her complexion.

Mummy, Please Take Me Home': 30-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At In-Laws' House Just 9 Months After Marriage, Mother Alleges Harassment (Image Credit: @JtrahulSaini/X)
Mummy, Please Take Me Home': 30-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At In-Laws' House Just 9 Months After Marriage, Mother Alleges Harassment (Image Credit: @JtrahulSaini/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 15:52 IST

Nine months after her wedding, 30-year-old Ruchi Mishra was found dead at her in-laws’ house in Kanpur. Her husband phoned her family to tell them. Her mother, who rushed to the house, alleges that Ruchi was taunted over her complexion and beaten regularly. She says her daughter called her a day earlier and begged to be taken home. Ruchi’s family has alleged murder and dowry harassment. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and say a case will be registered on a complaint.

A Call With Terrible News

It was her husband who made the call that no family wants to receive. He phoned Ruchi’s parents and told them what had happened. Her mother reached the house, and what she saw there led her to make serious allegations against the in-laws.

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A Daughter’s Last Plea

According to her mother, Ruchi phoned her one day before her death. She told her mother to take her away from the house, saying the people there were harassing her badly. These words are the mother’s account of the phone call and have not been independently verified. For the family, they have become the heart of the complaint.

Taunts and Violence, Says the Mother

The mother alleges that Ruchi’s husband would taunt her over her complexion by calling her dark and would beat her often. She says the harassment was regular. The husband and his family have not been quoted in the information available, so their version is not known.

A Marriage of Nine Months

Ruchi married Gopal Mishra, a resident of Sisamau, in February 2026. She was 30 years old. The marriage had lasted only about nine months when she died. The family has described the case as one of murder and dowry harassment, but these are allegations for the police to investigate.

Protest at the House

The relatives of Ruchi raised an uproar at the spot, accusing the in-laws of killing her and harassing her for dowry. The situation was tense as the family demanded action.

Police Response

Police sent the body for post-mortem. According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), a case will be registered on receiving a complaint and action will follow. The cause of death has not been officially stated. The post-mortem report will be key.

What Happens Next?

Will the post-mortem report establish how Ruchi died, and will it support or contradict the family’s allegations? Will police register a case and question the husband and his family? What will the husband’s side say about the claims of taunts and violence? Will the call records and messages from the days before her death become evidence? For Ruchi’s family, the wait for answers has just begun.

Also Read: 22-Year-Old Only Son Shot Dead On Diwali Night After Leaving Home For Party, Body Found Near Palwal Sweet Shop

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Mummy, Please Take Me Home’: 30-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At In-Laws’ House Just 9 Months After Marriage, Mother Alleges Harassment

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Mummy, Please Take Me Home’: 30-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At In-Laws’ House Just 9 Months After Marriage, Mother Alleges Harassment

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Mummy, Please Take Me Home’: 30-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At In-Laws’ House Just 9 Months After Marriage, Mother Alleges Harassment

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Mummy, Please Take Me Home’: 30-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At In-Laws’ House Just 9 Months After Marriage, Mother Alleges Harassment
Mummy, Please Take Me Home’: 30-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At In-Laws’ House Just 9 Months After Marriage, Mother Alleges Harassment
Mummy, Please Take Me Home’: 30-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At In-Laws’ House Just 9 Months After Marriage, Mother Alleges Harassment
Mummy, Please Take Me Home’: 30-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At In-Laws’ House Just 9 Months After Marriage, Mother Alleges Harassment
Mummy, Please Take Me Home’: 30-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At In-Laws’ House Just 9 Months After Marriage, Mother Alleges Harassment

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