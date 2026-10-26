Murder Accused Lay On Funeral Bier, Cremated Goat In His Place, Got Case Closed; How Mau Police Caught Him Alive After 18 Months?

A man accused of murder in Uttar Pradesh allegedly used artificial intelligence to fake his death, had a goat cremated in his place and submitted forged documents to a court to escape trial. Rajkumar Rajbhar, 38, was arrested on Sunday, October 25, after allegedly living freely for nearly a year and a half using a death certificate issued by the Mau Municipal Council. Police said he also wanted to avoid returning money collected from prominent people in several cities for stock market investments.

How Uttar Pradesh man staged his death using AI

Reports say that, as per the police, Rajbhar had devised the plan of deceit in Ghazipur on May 30, 2025. He is alleged to have used AI-generated imagery of the dead body burning on a funeral pyre, but actually, there was a goat being burned instead of a body.

Based on the records, a death certificate had been issued, which was presented to the court to prove his death to get away from the trial process. He had been on bail for the murder case he was involved in.

Uttar Pradesh murder case dates back to 2016

As per reports, the case concerns the killing of Yogesh Singh, who was shot dead near the Munshipura railway line on December 19, 2016. A murder case was registered against Rajkumar Rajbhar and his friend Sudarshan Rajbhar following a complaint by the victim’s nephew, Avinash Singh.

Police said Rajbhar allegedly fabricated his death while the trial was underway to avoid facing the murder charges.

Uttar Pradesh police arrest accused after fake death

Kotwali Nagar police arrested Rajbhar around 9 am on Sunday near Khwajajahanpur, where he lives. The operation involved the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the surveillance team.

According to reports, Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said Rajbhar had failed his Class 12 examination and worked as a stock market trader. Police allege he collected money from prominent people across several cities, promising to invest it in the market, and staged his death to escape both the murder trial and repayment.

A separate forgery case has been registered against him. With his arrest, Rajbhar will now have to face the murder trial despite having allegedly declared himself dead.

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