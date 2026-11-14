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Home > Regionals News > Muslim Girl Marries Hindu Boy In Uttar Pradesh, Rejects Kidnapping Claim By Family In Court; Groom Gets Detained – What Happened Next?

Muslim Girl Marries Hindu Boy In Uttar Pradesh, Rejects Kidnapping Claim By Family In Court; Groom Gets Detained – What Happened Next?

Meerut interfaith couple marries at a temple after Shahana rejects kidnapping allegations in court. Groom Lakshman detained, while bride shifted to a shelter over safety fears.

Meerut Couple Marries In Temple, Groom Detained By Police (Image: X)
Meerut Couple Marries In Temple, Groom Detained By Police (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 09:00 IST

The marriage between a woman and her neighbor in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh has resulted in an investigation being launched by the police as the woman’s family has filed a case against her neighbor, named Lakshman Valmiki, for kidnapping her. On the other hand, the woman herself has appeared in a local court and has given testimony that proves the innocence of the said person, as she denies the charges put forward by her family members. The two have gotten married in accordance with Hindu rituals at a local temple after having left their homes due to familial opposition.

Uttar Pradesh couple seeks court intervention amid family opposition

As per reports, Lakshman and Shahana, who were neighbours, decided to leave their homes together because their families opposed their relationship. After they went missing from home, Shahana’s family approached the police and registered a kidnapping FIR against Lakshman.

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Shahana later appeared before the Meerut court with assistance from Kartik Hindu, a leader associated with the right-wing group Narasimha Vahini. During the proceedings, she recorded her official statement in support of Lakshman and rejected her family’s abduction allegations.

Temple wedding in Uttar Pradesh draws attention

Following her court appearance, the couple solemnised their marriage at a local temple according to Hindu traditions. Videos circulating on regional social media platforms show Kartik Hindu addressing the newlyweds, offering advice on married life and leading chants of “Har Har Mahadev”.

After the wedding, Shahana expressed fears for their safety, claiming that both she and her husband faced life threats from her family because of their marriage.

Uttar Pradesh police take groom into custody

Reports say that despite Shahana’s court statement, Meerut police initiated procedural action on the pending kidnapping complaint. Lakshman was taken into custody for questioning as officers continued the legal formalities related to the FIR.

Citing the security concerns raised by Shahana, authorities shifted her to Asha Jyoti Kendra, a government-run women’s shelter in Meerut, for protection.

Further legal steps are expected after police verification and in accordance with court directives. The matter has also drawn attention to the role of Kartik Hindu in helping Shahana appear before the court.

Also Read: Caught On CCTV: Spine-Chilling Video Shows Hoarding Falls On Couple Moving On Bike In Uttar Pradesh – No Wind Or Collusion, How Did It Fall?     

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Muslim Girl Marries Hindu Boy In Uttar Pradesh, Rejects Kidnapping Claim By Family In Court; Groom Gets Detained – What Happened Next?
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Muslim Girl Marries Hindu Boy In Uttar Pradesh, Rejects Kidnapping Claim By Family In Court; Groom Gets Detained – What Happened Next?

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Muslim Girl Marries Hindu Boy In Uttar Pradesh, Rejects Kidnapping Claim By Family In Court; Groom Gets Detained – What Happened Next?

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Muslim Girl Marries Hindu Boy In Uttar Pradesh, Rejects Kidnapping Claim By Family In Court; Groom Gets Detained – What Happened Next?
Muslim Girl Marries Hindu Boy In Uttar Pradesh, Rejects Kidnapping Claim By Family In Court; Groom Gets Detained – What Happened Next?
Muslim Girl Marries Hindu Boy In Uttar Pradesh, Rejects Kidnapping Claim By Family In Court; Groom Gets Detained – What Happened Next?
Muslim Girl Marries Hindu Boy In Uttar Pradesh, Rejects Kidnapping Claim By Family In Court; Groom Gets Detained – What Happened Next?
Muslim Girl Marries Hindu Boy In Uttar Pradesh, Rejects Kidnapping Claim By Family In Court; Groom Gets Detained – What Happened Next?

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