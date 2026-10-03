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Home > Regionals News > Muslim Girl Mehtab Adopts Hindu Name ‘Mamata’ and Marries Jagesh for Love, Family Opposes- How Did Their Love Story Begin? Watch Video

Muslim Girl Mehtab Adopts Hindu Name ‘Mamata’ and Marries Jagesh for Love, Family Opposes- How Did Their Love Story Begin? Watch Video

Rampur woman Mehtab changed her name to Mamta and married Moradabad resident Jagesh Puri in Bareilly after family opposition to their interfaith relationship.

Rampur Woman Mehtab Marries Moradabad Lover Jagesh Puri (Image: X)
Rampur Woman Mehtab Marries Moradabad Lover Jagesh Puri (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 14:08 IST

A woman from Rampur has married her Moradabad-based lover Jagesh Puri after leaving her family’s opposition behind and undergoing a religious conversion. Mehtab, from Jatpura in Shahabad, said she changed her name to Mamta and married Jagesh according to Hindu customs at Agastya Muni Ashram in Bareilly. She said the marriage was her own choice and that “there was no coercion” or pressure on her.

Mamta said she studied up to Class 8 and has four siblings, although another account of her statement says she has six siblings. She said Jagesh Puri, from Ronda village in Moradabad’s Mudhapande, had come to her village for work around four years ago. They met there, began speaking on the phone and eventually fell in love.

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Moradabad love story faced family opposition over religion

According to Mamta, she told her family that she wanted to marry Jagesh, but they opposed the relationship because the two followed different religions. With the marriage blocked, the couple decided to go ahead against her family’s wishes.

Mamta said she had been following Hinduism and worshipping Bhole for around five years. Her uncle told her about Bareilly-based Acharya KK Shankhdhar, after which she and Jagesh travelled to the Agastya Muni Ashram. The Acharya spoke to both of them and checked their adult certificates before conducting the marriage according to Hindu customs.

Moradabad man Jagesh Puri promises to stand by Mamta

Mamta said she changed her name from Mehtab to Mamta after the conversion and chose the marriage of her own free will. She also said she does not agree with divorce and halala in Islam, claiming that a man can leave his wife after two or three marriages and marry again.

The supplied account describes her as converting to Islam before changing her name, while also stating that she had been following Hinduism for years and underwent a conversion before the Hindu wedding. Mamta said she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Jagesh and had not been forced into the decision. Jagesh, the Moradabad resident, also said he would support her throughout his life.

Moradabad couple says marriage was made by mutual choice

During the ceremony, both agreed to spend their lives together. Mamta repeated that she had taken the decision herself and faced no coercion. The couple then completed their marriage according to Hindu customs at the Bareilly ashram.

Also Read: Blast In Andhra Pradesh Kills More Than 5, Injures 10+ Workers At Private Factory; Boiler Explosion Triggered Fire, But What Caused It?    

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Muslim Girl Mehtab Adopts Hindu Name ‘Mamata’ and Marries Jagesh for Love, Family Opposes- How Did Their Love Story Begin? Watch Video
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Muslim Girl Mehtab Adopts Hindu Name ‘Mamata’ and Marries Jagesh for Love, Family Opposes- How Did Their Love Story Begin? Watch Video

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Muslim Girl Mehtab Adopts Hindu Name ‘Mamata’ and Marries Jagesh for Love, Family Opposes- How Did Their Love Story Begin? Watch Video
Muslim Girl Mehtab Adopts Hindu Name ‘Mamata’ and Marries Jagesh for Love, Family Opposes- How Did Their Love Story Begin? Watch Video
Muslim Girl Mehtab Adopts Hindu Name ‘Mamata’ and Marries Jagesh for Love, Family Opposes- How Did Their Love Story Begin? Watch Video
Muslim Girl Mehtab Adopts Hindu Name ‘Mamata’ and Marries Jagesh for Love, Family Opposes- How Did Their Love Story Begin? Watch Video
Muslim Girl Mehtab Adopts Hindu Name ‘Mamata’ and Marries Jagesh for Love, Family Opposes- How Did Their Love Story Begin? Watch Video

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