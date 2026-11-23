A man from Assam’s Nagaon district has been arrested after his wife accused him of marrying six women over nearly two decades by concealing his identity and using different Hindu names. The complainant alleged that Jumuddin Ahmed, a resident of Samaguri, used identities such as Raju Bora, Utpal Bora and Utpal Saikia to approach and marry Hindu women. She also accused his mother of knowing about the marriages and helping him cover up his actions.

The woman, originally named Ranju Musahari, later came to be known as Farida Begum after her marriage. According to an NDTV report, she said she was one of the six women Ahmed had married. She further alleged that he obtained documents under different names to support his false identities.

How the Assam accused allegedly used multiple identities

According to the complaint, Ahmed began using different identities around 2001, when he allegedly married a Bodo woman from Tezpur under the name Raju Bora. After his marriage to Ranju Musahari, he allegedly continued marrying other women while changing his identity.

The complainant named women from Karbi Anglong, Karbi, Kaliabor and Tezpur among those allegedly targeted by Ahmed. His other assumed identities reportedly included Utpal Bora and Utpal Saikia. The allegations point to a pattern of multiple marriages carried out using Hindu names over the past two decades.

Assam woman alleges mother-in-law helped conceal marriages

The complainant also accused her mother-in-law of being aware of Ahmed’s activities from the beginning. She alleged that whenever she questioned her about his multiple marriages, her mother-in-law asked her to cover up the matter and tried to justify his actions.

The woman further claimed that her mother-in-law told Ahmed’s last wife that their marriage had been registered in court. Police have not released any information about the mother’s alleged involvement so far.

Arrest follows complaint at Assam police station

Following the woman’s complaint, Assam Police arrested Ahmed. A case was registered at Hatowal police station, and he has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police are investigating the allegations, including claims that he forged documents to establish his different identities.

Speaking to the media after his arrest, the complainant expressed relief and said, “I am very happy that he has been arrested. I have been suffering since 2001. He has married six women, including me.”

She also thanked the Assam Chief Minister for the action and spoke about her uncertain future. “I am grateful to the Chief Minister of Assam. Right now my younger sister is helping me, but when she goes back to work, who will take care of me and my child?” she said.

Assam victim also accuses husband of stopping children’s education

The woman said she initially remained silent because she believed the situation would eventually improve. However, she alleged that Ahmed also stopped their children from studying, making their lives increasingly difficult.

According to her complaint, Ahmed believed children should not receive an education but should instead help with household chores and earn money. She said the situation eventually became unbearable, forcing her to approach the police.

The investigation into the alleged multiple marriages, use of false identities and forged documents is underway.

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