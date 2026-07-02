Muzaffarpur Woman Brutally Attacked After Resisting Theft; Sickle Lodged In Private Parts

A woman was left critically injured after she resisted a theft attempt at her home in Muzaffarpur, where an intruder allegedly attacked her with a sharp sickle during the early hours of Thursday. The incident took place around 3 am in a village under the Benibad OP area of the Gaighat police station limits in Muzaffarpur. According to reports, the accused had entered the house with the intention of stealing. The woman woke up after hearing a noise and confronted him. During the struggle, the attacker allegedly struck her with the sickle, seriously injuring her before fleeing the spot.

Her family rushed her to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), where doctors performed emergency surgery to remove the sickle lodged inside her body. The woman remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

Muzaffarpur woman attacked after resisting theft inside her home

As per reports, police said the attack happened when the woman tried to stop the theft. It is alleged that the accused stabbed her in her private parts with the sickle, causing severe injuries. The incident has shocked residents of Muzaffarpur, while investigators have begun collecting evidence from the scene.

DSP East-1 Alok Vats said that late on the night of July 2, anti-social elements attacked the woman, leaving her with injuries to her private part. He said she is receiving treatment at the medical college.

Muzaffarpur police waiting for victim’s statement before further action

Reports say that medical outpost in-charge Pintu Kumar said police have been informed about the incident and the victim’s statement will be recorded once her condition improves. Further legal action will be taken based on her statement and the findings of the investigation.

Police have registered the process of initiating a case and said raids are underway across Muzaffarpur to identify and arrest the accused. Officials said evidence is being collected from the crime scene and nearby areas, adding that every aspect of the Muzaffarpur case will be thoroughly investigated after the victim’s statement is recorded.

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