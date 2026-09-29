‘My Building Is Collapsing’: Drunk Man Calls NDRF, Fire Brigade In Delhi; What Happened Next Goes Viral

In an unusual incident in Delhi’s Maidan Garhi, an elderly man reportedly called the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and claimed that his building was collapsing. Acting swiftly on the emergency call, NDRF personnel, fire department officials, an ambulance and other emergency teams rushed to the location. However, when the teams reached the spot, they reportedly found the building completely intact.

Emergency Teams Rush To Maidan Garhi

The incident comes amid heightened concern over building collapses in Delhi, prompting emergency agencies to respond quickly to reports of structural danger. Teams reached the Maidan Garhi location without delay after receiving the elderly man’s call. The man was identified as Narendra. According to reports, emergency personnel found him in an intoxicated condition when they arrived at the spot.

Family Tries To Convince Elderly Man

A video of the unusual incident later went viral on social media. In the footage, family members can reportedly be seen trying several times to convince Narendra to return inside the house. However, he appeared unwilling to listen and questioned whether raising a complaint about the building was a crime. The situation left the emergency personnel facing an unexpected scenario after responding to what had initially appeared to be a serious structural emergency.

Family Apologises To Emergency Departments

The video also showed women and younger members of the family apologising to the personnel from the different departments who had reached the house. The incident has since attracted attention online because of the large emergency response triggered by the man’s call. While the building was reportedly found to be safe and intact, the case highlights how emergency agencies can mobilise rapidly when information about a possible building collapse is received. The video has sparked reactions on social media, with users discussing the unusual circumstances that led NDRF, fire and medical teams to reach the location.

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