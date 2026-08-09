“My Head Would Have Been Split Open”: Mamata Banerjee Alleges Attack On Convoy In West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas

In a concerning incident on Sunday, former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that her vehicle came under violent attack in the North 24 Parganas district. While traveling to visit the family of a deceased party worker, her convoy was reportedly surrounded by protesters who hurled stones, bricks, mud, shoes, and water bottles at her car.

Why Was Mamata Banerjee Attacked

Banerjee claimed the assault occurred in the presence of local police, whom she accused of failing to intervene effectively. Describing the intensity of the attack, she stated: “Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements, right in front of the police. The attack on the vehicle was so severe that if the windows had been open, my head would have been split open. We could have all been killed… The police are providing protection to the BJP.”

Protesters reportedly chanted slogans such as “Chor bhagao” (Drive out the thieves) as police struggled to disperse the crowd and secure the area. TMC leaders accompanying her, including Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, echoed these sentiments, alleging that the current administration led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is weaponizing the police force against the opposition.

#WATCH | Barrackpore: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says, “Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements,right in front of the police. The attack on the vehicle was so severe that if the windows had been open, my head would have been split open.… pic.twitter.com/PIdFM1Oxcr — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2026

BJP Response

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has categorically denied any involvement in the violence. State BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya condemned the incident, stating that his party had no association with the attackers. He further urged the state law enforcement agencies to conduct a transparent investigation and take strict legal action against those responsible for the breach of security.

Why Mamata Banerjee Visited North 24 Parganas

Mamata Banerjee was in the region to offer condolences to the family of Birju Keot, the husband of a former TMC councillor from the Kanchrapara municipality. Keot had been arrested on extortion charges and died shortly after being remanded to five days of police custody. His wife, Jenny Sharma, has publicly alleged that her husband was tortured and beaten to death while in the lock-up, a claim that has further intensified political tensions in the district.

Rising Political Volatility

This incident follows a series of alleged retaliatory attacks against TMC figures in the wake of the recent assembly election results. Several prominent party members have reported security threats across the state including Abhishek Banerjee, Mahua Moitra and others. Various local TMC leaders and grassroots workers have alleged a surge in intimidation tactics following the party’s electoral defeat.

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