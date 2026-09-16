‘My Wife Beats Me’: 2 Husbands Reach Agra Police Station Seeking Protection From Their Wives, Here’s What Happened

Agra’s Ekta police station witnessed an unusual scene on Tuesday when two men separately approached police seeking protection from their wives. Both men submitted complaints and alleged serious disputes in their marriages. Police said the complaints have been received and appropriate action will be taken after examining the allegations.

Husband Alleges Assault At In-Laws’ Home

The first case involved Firozabad resident Roop Kishore. He reportedly reached the police station around 1 pm carrying a bag and sought police help.

According to the report, two women later arrived at the station and allegedly began assaulting him. People present there intervened and stopped the confrontation. Roop Kishore told police that he married Gauri, a resident of Digner, three years ago. The couple has a two-year-old daughter.

He alleged that his wife has been staying at her maternal home and is unwilling to return to her marital home. He further claimed that she demands money every month.

The man alleged that he is called to his in-laws’ home on different pretexts, where his wife and mother-in-law allegedly assault him.

Roop Kishore said he works in a private job in Jodhpur. He alleged that when he reached his in-laws’ house on Tuesday morning, his money was taken before he was allegedly beaten. He also claimed that his clothes were torn during the incident.

Second Husband Claims Threats After Wife’s Alleged Conversion

Around 2 pm, 40-year-old Rakesh Jadaun from Kahrayi Mor also approached Ekta police station. Rakesh told police that he had been married for 20 years, and they have three children. He alleged that his wife later changed her religion and was living with another man. He also claimed that his wife had repeatedly threatened to have him killed.

Police Begin Looking Into Both Complaints

The two cases have drawn attention because both men sought police intervention over marital disputes on the same day. The station in-charge said complaints had been received from both sides and appropriate action would follow. Police are examining the allegations before proceeding further.