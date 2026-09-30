Mysuru Youth Proposes To Girl, Tries To Hug Her; After Rejection, He Sets Himself, Girl On Fire

A 27-year-old boy allegedly set himself on fire after confronting a young woman who had repeatedly rejected his proposal in Mysuru’s Vijayanagar area. The incident left both the boy and the woman with burn injuries, with the boy battling for his life in hospital.

Boy Intercepts Woman on Way to College

The boy, identified as Chandan, a resident of Halaguru village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, allegedly intercepted the woman while she was travelling from her hostel to college. According to police, Chandan had allegedly been repeatedly pressuring the woman, a second-year diploma engineering student, to accept his proposal. She had reportedly rejected him several times. Police said Chandan allegedly carried petrol and, during the confrontation, doused himself with the fuel and set himself on fire. He then allegedly asked the woman to accept his proposal and attempted to hug her.

Woman Escapes, Suffers Burn Injuries

The woman managed to free herself from the boy but sustained burn injuries in the incident. Chandan also suffered severe burns and is undergoing treatment in critical condition. Police said he suffered extensive burns, with reports putting the extent of his injuries at around 60 per cent. The boy and the woman are from the same village and belong to the same community, according to the information available to police.

Vijayanagar Police Launch Probe

Following the incident, Vijayanagar police registered a case based on the woman’s complaint and launched an investigation. A forensic team inspected the scene and seized a petrol bottle and Chandan’s mobile phone. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and analysing the evidence collected from the spot as part of the ongoing investigation.

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