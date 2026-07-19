Nagaland Landslide: 8 Feared Dead, 4 Bodies Recovered So Far; Rescue Operations Underway

At least eight people are feared dead in Nagaland’s Mon district after a massive landslide washed away several houses in the area. According to media reports, four bodies have been retrieved so far, and a massive search and rescue operation is underway to locate individuals trapped under the debris. Following the landslide, a heavy flow of water into the area has severely complicated and hindered the rescue operations.

Four Bodies Recovered So Far in Nagaland Landslide

Rescue teams have recovered at least four bodies, and an extensive search is ongoing to trace the remaining people trapped under the rubble. Mon Deputy Commissioner Wennyei Konyak confirmed the four deaths and stated that four more bodies are feared to be trapped inside the mud. He noted that heavy rains led to flash floods in the area, triggering the landslide that washed away multiple homes.

The Government of Nagaland has expressed profound grief over the tragic landslide incident in Mon Town at around 06: 30. AM, on 19th July, 2026, which has resulted in the loss of precious lives and caused extensive damage to property and infrastructure. The Government extended… pic.twitter.com/0SkyPP8KE8 — DIPR Nagaland (@dipr_nagaland) July 19, 2026

Rescue Teams Trace Victims; CM Neiphiu Rio Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 4 Lakh

All emergency teams—including local volunteers, army personnel, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to trace the remaining victims. In an official statement, the state government expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives and stated that it is closely monitoring the situation arising from the ongoing landslide. Sharing the grief of the affected families, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased individual, alongside Rs 74,000 for those injured in the tragedy.

Also Read: Delhi HC Refuses Transfer of Sonam Wangchuk to Private Hospital; Here’s Why the Court Backed the Centre’s Decision