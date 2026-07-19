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Home > Regionals News > Nagaland Landslide: 8 Feared Dead, 4 Bodies Recovered So Far; Rescue Operations Underway

Nagaland Landslide: 8 Feared Dead, 4 Bodies Recovered So Far; Rescue Operations Underway

At least 8 people are feared dead after a massive landslide washed away homes in Nagaland’s Mon district. Rescue operations are underway amid heavy rains.

Nagaland Landslide: 8 Feared Dead, 4 Bodies Recovered So Far; Rescue Operations Underway

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-07-19 17:56 IST

At least eight people are feared dead in Nagaland’s Mon district after a massive landslide washed away several houses in the area. According to media reports, four bodies have been retrieved so far, and a massive search and rescue operation is underway to locate individuals trapped under the debris. Following the landslide, a heavy flow of water into the area has severely complicated and hindered the rescue operations.  

Four Bodies Recovered So Far in Nagaland Landslide

Rescue teams have recovered at least four bodies, and an extensive search is ongoing to trace the remaining people trapped under the rubble. Mon Deputy Commissioner Wennyei Konyak confirmed the four deaths and stated that four more bodies are feared to be trapped inside the mud. He noted that heavy rains led to flash floods in the area, triggering the landslide that washed away multiple homes.  

Rescue Teams Trace Victims; CM Neiphiu Rio Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 4 Lakh

All emergency teams—including local volunteers, army personnel, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to trace the remaining victims. In an official statement, the state government expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives and stated that it is closely monitoring the situation arising from the ongoing landslide.  Sharing the grief of the affected families, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased individual, alongside Rs 74,000 for those injured in the tragedy.

Also Read: Delhi HC Refuses Transfer of Sonam Wangchuk to Private Hospital; Here’s Why the Court Backed the Centre’s Decision

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Nagaland Landslide: 8 Feared Dead, 4 Bodies Recovered So Far; Rescue Operations Underway
Tags: home-hero-pos-1Mon district landslide updateNagaland flash floodsNagaland landslide newsNeiphiu RioSDRF rescue operation Nagaland

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Nagaland Landslide: 8 Feared Dead, 4 Bodies Recovered So Far; Rescue Operations Underway

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Nagaland Landslide: 8 Feared Dead, 4 Bodies Recovered So Far; Rescue Operations Underway

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Nagaland Landslide: 8 Feared Dead, 4 Bodies Recovered So Far; Rescue Operations Underway
Nagaland Landslide: 8 Feared Dead, 4 Bodies Recovered So Far; Rescue Operations Underway
Nagaland Landslide: 8 Feared Dead, 4 Bodies Recovered So Far; Rescue Operations Underway
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