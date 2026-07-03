Nagpur Cop Dragged Out Of Car, Thrashed And Kicked In Face By Miscreants, Video Surfaces

A 35-year-old on-duty policeman was allegedly dragged out of his private car and brutally beaten by a group of bike-borne men following a minor scrape in Nagpur, with the entire assault captured on CCTV. The attackers allegedly blocked his car, pulled him onto the road, repeatedly punched and kicked him, and even kicked him in the face while he sat injured on the ground. Before fleeing, they also vandalised his car. The incident took place on the night of June 28 when the policeman was travelling towards Mankapur Chowk in Nagpur with a female friend.

The shocking CCTV footage shows the group surrounding the officer, assaulting him in full public view and dragging him across the road as passersby watched. Locals later helped shift the seriously injured policeman to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Nagpur policeman dragged out of car, brutally thrashed and Kicked in face by miscreants, Video goes viral. pic.twitter.com/jXOv9l5cus — Nakshab (@NakshabMawanvi) July 3, 2026

Nagpur assault caught on CCTV after road rage turns violent

According to reports, around seven to eight youths on motorcycles intercepted the policeman’s vehicle by parking their bikes in front of it. They allegedly abused him before damaging the car and attacking him on the road in Nagpur.

The incident was recorded by a nearby CCTV camera. After receiving information, police launched an investigation using the footage and other technical evidence to identify those involved.

Nagpur police detain 14 accused, recover bikes and valuables

Reports say that police have detained 14 accused in connection with the Nagpur assault. They have been identified as Harsh Pawar, Gaurav Dhirde, Sanyam Ganeshpuri, Yas Prateki, Satyam Shirke, Premraj Dhakate, Akash Bokade, Nitin Gokhale, Vicky Telghare, Bhumi Dev alias Sagar Bokde, Ganesh Uike, Pritam Modekar and Tikaram Barapatre.

According to investigators, some of the accused have previous criminal records. Police also recovered five two-wheelers and goods worth around Rs 5.6 lakh from them. The investigation into the Nagpur attack is continuing as officials examine all evidence collected so far.

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