Nagpur MLC Election Results 2026: Congress Scores Key Win In Fadnavis’ Stronghold, BJP Faces Setback In RSS Home Turf

The Maha Vikas Aghadi took three of five Maharashtra Legislative Council seats, and the biggest shock came in Nagpur, the chief minister’s hometown and the headquarters of the RSS.

A Count That Played Out Like A Thriller

Nobody in Nagpur could have called it early. When counting began for the Nagpur Graduate constituency, the first round of first preference votes put the Congress candidate, Abhijeet Wanjari, ahead of the BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale.

Then the tide appeared to turn. On second preference votes, Kohale moved ahead. Neither candidate reached the required quota, so the count went to the third preference stage, and the suspense stretched until the final round.

The Independent Who Changed The Result

The deciding factor was a third candidate. Nilesh Karande, an NCP (SP) rebel contesting as an independent, had been expected to dent the Congress by drawing about 25,000 anti BJP votes. When his second preference ballots were counted, though, Wanjari got more of them than Kohale did.

That narrowed the gap, and Wanjari went on to win by 2,500 votes.

A Tweet That Aged Badly

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis found himself in an awkward spot. The BJP led Mahayuti alliance had seemed to be doing well, and Fadnavis, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ridicule, tweeted that the Congress had got a “big fatty zero” in the MLC elections.

The tweet came before all votes were counted. Within an hour, Wanjari, who had been trailing, began recovering ground, and he was later declared the winner in Nagpur, the chief minister’s hometown and the seat of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters. Fadnavis was forced to delete the post.

The Full Scoreboard

The Election Commission of India held biennial elections for five Legislative Council seats: Pune Graduate, Pune Teachers, Nagpur Graduate, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduate and Amravati Teachers. In all, 182 candidates were in the fray.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi won three and the Mahayuti two. The BJP fought three seats and won one, while its ally Shiv Sena contested two and won one. On the opposition side, the NCP (SP) contested two and won both, and the Congress contested two and won one.

Seat By Seat

In the Pune Graduate constituency, NCP (SP) candidate Harshada Deshmukh beat the BJP’s Smita Jadhav in one of the closest contests of the round. In Pune Teachers, BJP candidate Kaustubh Gawade defeated Sachin Sanap, an independent backed by the Shiv Sena.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduate, NCP (SP) candidate Dr Pratap Sinh Patil won a tight race against sitting NCP MLC Satish Chavan and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Dilip Ghughe. In Amravati, Shiv Sena’s Kiran Sardesai defeated the Congress candidate Aditi Pohare and the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Duttraya Lahane.

Trouble Inside The NCP

The defeat of the sitting NCP MLC in Sambhajinagar did not go down well with the party leadership. NCP leader Praful Patel criticised his own party’s leadership and called for introspection and efforts to build and strengthen the party’s base.

What Comes Next

The Nagpur result is likely to dominate political talk in Maharashtra in the days ahead. For the BJP, losing a seat in the chief minister’s own city and the RSS home turf is a bruise that will be hard to explain away. For the opposition, it is a morale boost, and the Congress in particular will point to Wanjari’s win as proof that it can compete in the BJP’s strongholds. The NCP will also need to answer questions raised by Patel, and every party will now be studying how second preference votes shaped the outcome.

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