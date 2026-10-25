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Home > Regionals News > Nagpur Sex Racket: Women Lured With Promises Of Luxury Gifts, High Earnings Forced Into Prostitution; 3 Rescued – What Is The Story?

Nagpur Sex Racket: Women Lured With Promises Of Luxury Gifts, High Earnings Forced Into Prostitution; 3 Rescued – What Is The Story?

Police allege the women were lured with promises of high earnings and forced into prostitution. The spa owner and manager are reportedly absconding as the investigation continues.

A suspected sex racket was busted after a Crime Branch raid at a spa allegedly operating as a front for prostitution.
A suspected sex racket was busted after a Crime Branch raid at a spa allegedly operating as a front for prostitution.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 22:54 IST

The Crime Branch has busted an alleged sex racket operating under the guise of a spa and salon in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and rescued three women during a raid. The operation was conducted by a joint team of the Social Security Branch (SSB) and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) following a tip-off about suspected prostitution activities at the premises. Police arrested one man for allegedly facilitating the racket, while the spa owner and manager are reportedly absconding.

Joint Police Team Conducts Raid

According to police, the raid was carried out at around 5 pm after officers received information about an alleged sex racket operating from the spa and salon. The joint team searched the premises and rescued three women during the operation. Investigators suspect that prostitution was being facilitated under the cover of legitimate spa services. Police have launched an investigation to establish the full extent of the alleged operation and determine the roles of those involved.

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One Arrested, Owner and Manager Absconding

The arrested accused has been identified as Hardik Nagpure, a resident of Pardi, who is suspected of facilitating prostitution, according to police. Meanwhile, spa owner Gunjan Asare and manager Annu Zamir are reportedly absconding. Police are continuing efforts to trace them as part of the investigation. Investigators suspect that the women were allegedly lured to the premises with promises of high earnings before being forced into prostitution. These allegations are being examined as the investigation progresses.

Cash, Mobile Phones Seized During Raid

During the operation, police seized cash, mobile phones and other items collectively valued at ₹52,030. The seized materials are expected to be examined as investigators gather evidence related to the alleged racket and identify the people involved in its operation.

Case Registered Under Relevant Laws

A case has been registered at Sadar police station under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway to determine how the alleged racket operated, verify the circumstances surrounding the rescued women and establish the involvement of the accused individuals. Police action against those suspected of running the operation is expected to continue.
Also Read: Watch Video: Kanpur Woman Bites Brother-In-Law’s Private Parts During Family Dispute, He Gets 55 Stitches – What Happened?

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Nagpur Sex Racket: Women Lured With Promises Of Luxury Gifts, High Earnings Forced Into Prostitution; 3 Rescued – What Is The Story?
Tags: Anti-Human Trafficking UnitCrime Branch Nagpurhigh earnings lurehome-hero-pos-4human traffickingMaharashtra crime newsnagpur crime newsNagpur sex racketNagpur spa raidProstitution Racketwomen allegedly forced into prostitutionwomen rescued

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Nagpur Sex Racket: Women Lured With Promises Of Luxury Gifts, High Earnings Forced Into Prostitution; 3 Rescued – What Is The Story?

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Nagpur Sex Racket: Women Lured With Promises Of Luxury Gifts, High Earnings Forced Into Prostitution; 3 Rescued – What Is The Story?

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Nagpur Sex Racket: Women Lured With Promises Of Luxury Gifts, High Earnings Forced Into Prostitution; 3 Rescued – What Is The Story?
Nagpur Sex Racket: Women Lured With Promises Of Luxury Gifts, High Earnings Forced Into Prostitution; 3 Rescued – What Is The Story?
Nagpur Sex Racket: Women Lured With Promises Of Luxury Gifts, High Earnings Forced Into Prostitution; 3 Rescued – What Is The Story?
Nagpur Sex Racket: Women Lured With Promises Of Luxury Gifts, High Earnings Forced Into Prostitution; 3 Rescued – What Is The Story?
Nagpur Sex Racket: Women Lured With Promises Of Luxury Gifts, High Earnings Forced Into Prostitution; 3 Rescued – What Is The Story?

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