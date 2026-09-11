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Home > Regionals News > Nagpur Thief Thought He Had Pulled Off The Perfect ₹4 Lakh SBI Heist With Chilli Powder, But Police Caught Him In Just 30 Minutes

Nagpur Thief Thought He Had Pulled Off The Perfect ₹4 Lakh SBI Heist With Chilli Powder, But Police Caught Him In Just 30 Minutes

A dramatic bank robbery in Nagpur saw a man throw red chilli powder into a bank employee’s eyes before fleeing with Rs 4 lakh. Police traced and arrested him within 30 minutes.

Nagpur Thief Thought He Had Pulled Off The Perfect ₹4 Lakh SBI Heist With Chilli Powder, But Police Caught Him In Just 30 Minutes

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 20:22 IST

A shocking bank robbery took place in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Friday. This incident took place at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch located in the Sakkardara area. According to reports, the robber entered the bank like a regular customer and suddenly threw red chilli powder in the eyes of bank employees.

The employee reportedly cried out in pain as panic spread inside the branch. The accused leveraged the confusion he created to grab Rs 4 lakh from the counter and ran away.

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Nagpur SBI Robbery: CCTV Footage Helped Police Track The Accused

The entire incident was captured on the bank’s CCTV cameras. After receiving information about the robbery, the Sakkardara police team quickly reached the branch. Police examined the CCTV footage and began searching for the accused. A search operation and road blockades were launched in the area.

The quick response helped police catch the suspect within just 30 minutes of the robbery. Police also recovered the entire stolen amount of Rs 4 lakh from his possession.

Who Is The Nagpur Bank Robbery Accused?

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Suraj Bhojraj Borkar, a resident of a rural area of Nagpur. During the initial investigation, police found that Borkar is a B.Sc graduate. However, he had reportedly been unemployed for a long time. His educational background and employment status have become part of the ongoing investigation.

Police Probe Into Rs 4 Lakh Robbery Continues

Sakkardara police are now questioning Borkar to understand the motive behind the robbery. Investigators are trying to determine whether financial problems, unemployment or debt pushed him to commit the crime. Police are also checking whether anyone else was involved in planning the robbery.

The dramatic use of chilli powder and the suspect’s escape attempt made the incident unusual. However, the CCTV footage and rapid police response brought the robbery to an end within half an hour.

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Nagpur Thief Thought He Had Pulled Off The Perfect ₹4 Lakh SBI Heist With Chilli Powder, But Police Caught Him In Just 30 Minutes
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Nagpur Thief Thought He Had Pulled Off The Perfect ₹4 Lakh SBI Heist With Chilli Powder, But Police Caught Him In Just 30 Minutes

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Nagpur Thief Thought He Had Pulled Off The Perfect ₹4 Lakh SBI Heist With Chilli Powder, But Police Caught Him In Just 30 Minutes

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Nagpur Thief Thought He Had Pulled Off The Perfect ₹4 Lakh SBI Heist With Chilli Powder, But Police Caught Him In Just 30 Minutes
Nagpur Thief Thought He Had Pulled Off The Perfect ₹4 Lakh SBI Heist With Chilli Powder, But Police Caught Him In Just 30 Minutes
Nagpur Thief Thought He Had Pulled Off The Perfect ₹4 Lakh SBI Heist With Chilli Powder, But Police Caught Him In Just 30 Minutes
Nagpur Thief Thought He Had Pulled Off The Perfect ₹4 Lakh SBI Heist With Chilli Powder, But Police Caught Him In Just 30 Minutes
Nagpur Thief Thought He Had Pulled Off The Perfect ₹4 Lakh SBI Heist With Chilli Powder, But Police Caught Him In Just 30 Minutes

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