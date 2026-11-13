Namma Metro Crosses 100-Km Mark: Pink Line To Begin Operations On November 14; Check Route And Timings

A 7.5 km elevated corridor along Bannerghatta Road is about to carry its first passengers, taking Bengaluru’s operational metro network past 100 km for the first time.

A Long Wait Nears Its End

For people who live along Bannerghatta Road, the Pink Line has been a promise for a long time. On Saturday, November 14, the first stretch of it opens to commuters.

The input says Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to flag off the section on Friday with a ride from Tavarekere to IIMB station, ahead of public services starting the next day.

“A Long Awaited Moment”

At a press conference on Wednesday, Minister Gowda called it a long awaited moment for Bengaluru residents, and said the Pink Line was at the happy juncture of beginning partial operations. The opening takes the operational network beyond 100 km for the first time.

The Route, Station By Station

The stretch runs from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and has six stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere.

This is the elevated part of the 21.25 km Pink Line, which will have 18 stations in all.

Timings And Train Frequency

The Karnataka government has announced that public services will begin at 6 am on November 14 from both Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere. On regular days, the last trains leave both terminals at 11 pm. On Sundays, the first train departs at 7 am.

Trains will initially run every eight minutes. Five trains have been allocated to the line, four in regular service and one on standby, Gowda said.

What Will It Cost?

The fare structure for the new route is not yet clear, Gowda told reporters. According to Oneindia, the cost will range between Rs 10 and Rs 30 per trip, based on the distance traveled; however, this information is not official.

Why the Jayadeva Interchange is So Important

Jayadeva Hospital station will be the connecting point between the Pink Line and the Yellow Line heading towards Electronic City. Bannerghatta Road passengers will get connectivity from Jayadeva Hospital Station to HSR Layout, Jayanagar, Silk Board, Majestic and Whitefield.

According to Gowda, the Jayadeva interchange is what really makes the small stretch extremely beneficial. Gowda says that a lone stretch of 7.5 kilometers may not be that significant but the Jayadeva interchange makes it very useful.

Next Steps

The remaining 13.76 kilometers of underground section from Dairy Circle to Nagawara, which has 12 stations, will go through systems trial and is expected to open next year, around March to May 2027.

Once it is complete, the line will link the southern and northern parts of the city and connect with the Purple Line at MG Road.

What Happens Next?

On opening day, how will crowds take to the new line? Will an eight minute gap be enough once commuters start using the Jayadeva interchange? When will fares be announced, and will they match the reported range? And will the underground section open in time to turn a short stretch into a true north south link?

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