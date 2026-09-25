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Home > Regionals News > Nanda Devi Fair Fight Goes Viral: Chairs And Helmets Turn Into Weapons After Dola Immersion

Nanda Devi Fair Fight Goes Viral: Chairs And Helmets Turn Into Weapons After Dola Immersion

A clash between two groups erupted after Dola immersion at Nanda Devi Fair in Nainital, with chairs and helmets reportedly hurled during the brawl. The viral video sparked security concerns.

Nanda Devi Fair Fight Goes Viral. Image Credit: @IndianLafdaa/X
Nanda Devi Fair Fight Goes Viral. Image Credit: @IndianLafdaa/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 14:24 IST

A clash between two factions during the end of Nanda Devi fair in Nainital, Uttarakhand has gone viral in social media as a video surfaced that featured chairs and helmets being thrown as weapons after the ritual of immersion of Dola. There has been widespread debate over the security measures in the religious fair owing to the incident.

Brawl Breaks Out After Dola Immersion

As per sources, the conflict took place in the night time after the immersion of Dola, which is one of the important rituals that mark the end of the festival. Two groups attending the fair were involved in a fierce verbal exchange of words over an unknown issue. The matter led to a physical conflict within no time.

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Use Of Chairs And Helmets As Weapons

As the clash escalated, members from both the sides were said to have thrown chairs and helmets at each other. This scene was met with panic from the bystanders who witnessed the same at the fair. Fortunately, someone managed to capture the entire event using their camera and soon the video went viral over various social media platforms, capturing the clashing groups hurling various items like furniture and other things in the air.

Social Media Responses To The Video In Criticism And Sarcasm

The video gone viral has led to various responses by people over the internet. Various individuals have made sarcastic comments with people commenting that the festival ended peacefully due to the untiring efforts by the Nainital police force. There have also been various criticisms by others about the adequacy of the security arrangements at a religious/cultural event which happens to be this big. The Nanda Devi Festival is among the biggest religious and cultural festivals in Nainital and attracts huge crowds every year.

Cause Of The Clash Still Unclear

As of now, no detailed information has emerged regarding the exact reason behind the dispute or the identities of those involved in the altercation. Authorities have not yet released an official statement clarifying what triggered the confrontation between the two groups.

Police Action Awaited

As of now, there has been no communication from the authorities concerning any actions taken following the said incident. It is still unclear whether any arrests have been made or whether an investigation has begun for the purpose of finding out who was involved in the incident. With the magnitude of the festival and the fact that the incident occurred in public, more news from the authorities will most likely follow in the next few hours.

Security Issues Become Central

The incident has once again brought up discussions related to crowd control and security arrangements during religious gatherings in the area.

Also Read: Grandson of Chambal’s Dacoit Enters IIT, Then Cracks UPSC to Become an Officer: Who is He?

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Nanda Devi Fair Fight Goes Viral: Chairs And Helmets Turn Into Weapons After Dola Immersion

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Nanda Devi Fair Fight Goes Viral: Chairs And Helmets Turn Into Weapons After Dola Immersion

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Nanda Devi Fair Fight Goes Viral: Chairs And Helmets Turn Into Weapons After Dola Immersion

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Nanda Devi Fair Fight Goes Viral: Chairs And Helmets Turn Into Weapons After Dola Immersion
Nanda Devi Fair Fight Goes Viral: Chairs And Helmets Turn Into Weapons After Dola Immersion
Nanda Devi Fair Fight Goes Viral: Chairs And Helmets Turn Into Weapons After Dola Immersion
Nanda Devi Fair Fight Goes Viral: Chairs And Helmets Turn Into Weapons After Dola Immersion
Nanda Devi Fair Fight Goes Viral: Chairs And Helmets Turn Into Weapons After Dola Immersion

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