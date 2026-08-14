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Home > Regionals News > Nashik Shaken Again: 3.4-Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Fresh Fear, What’s Causing Repeated Tremors?

Nashik Shaken Again: 3.4-Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Fresh Fear, What’s Causing Repeated Tremors?

Nashik was jolted by another 3.4-magnitude earthquake, days after a stronger 4.3 tremor shook parts of the district. Repeated quakes have sparked concern among residents.

Nashik Shaken Again: 3.4-Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Fresh Fear, What’s Causing Repeated Tremors?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 08:30 IST

The city of Nashik was hit by another earthquake on Friday, which had an intensity of 3.4 on the Richter scale. The recent earthquake has raised alarm once again in the district, as there have been reports of repeated tremors in the district for the past few days.

This follows the occurrence of a recent earthquake with an intensity of 4.3 on the Richter scale in Nashik that took place on Saturday evening last week.

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Residents in Indiranagar, Main Road, Panchavati, Hiravadi and Pathardi Pada reported feeling the tremors. In some homes, pots and other household items reportedly fell after the ground shook.

Why Are Earthquakes Being Felt Repeatedly?

Seismologists have pointed to underground movements in the Nashik-Gujarat region as a possible reason behind the repeated tremors. Nashik seismologist Dr Kiran Kumar Johar said, “There are many underground movements going on in the area of Nashik and Gujarat.”

He also linked the situation to heavy rainfall and water entering the ground. According to him, movements in tectonic plates could be causing the mild tremors.

Seismologist Warns of Possible Bigger Tremors

Dr Johar said repeated smaller tremors can sometimes release underground pressure. However, he also advised people to remain cautious.

“It is a good thing that tremors are occurring at regular intervals, because it protects against major earthquake tremors,” he said.

In addition, he expressed concern regarding the possibility of higher-intensity tremors over the next few days and suggested that people adopt necessary precautions. The successive earthquakes in Nashik have kept the people anxious as the officials and experts keep observing the seismic activity in the area.

3.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Chamba, Himachal Pradesh

A tremor of magnitude 3.0 shook the area of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Friday. The earthquake was observed at 6:36 am with a depth of about 5 km below the surface. It occurred at 33.131° north and 76.585° east latitude. Till now, there have been no reports of damage or losses due to the earthquake.

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Nashik Shaken Again: 3.4-Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Fresh Fear, What’s Causing Repeated Tremors?
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Nashik Shaken Again: 3.4-Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Fresh Fear, What’s Causing Repeated Tremors?
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