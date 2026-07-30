Navi Mumbai Guard Apologises After ‘Won’t Speak Marathi’ Row, MNS Demands He Be Removed From Duty

A fresh Marathi language controversy has surfaced in Navi Mumbai after a security guard at the NRI Complex Society in Seawoods allegedly refused to speak Marathi during an argument with a Marathi auto-rickshaw driver. Reportedly, the guard, who was identified as Purushottam Singh, allegedly told the driver, “I will not speak Marathi,” and also knocked away the driver’s mobile phone while he was recording the incident. The dispute briefly created tension in the area as the Marathi language row quickly drew political attention.

After learning about the incident, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers met the security guard and questioned him over the episode. The guard later apologised for his behaviour.

Marathi language dispute prompts MNS demand over guard’s posting

Calling the incident an insult to the Marathi language, the MNS demanded that Purushottam Singh should not be posted on duty until he learns Marathi. As per reports, the party maintained that the security guard should first learn the Marathi language before being allowed to resume work.

The latest controversy comes months after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in May 2026 that the government supported learning the Marathi language but would not tolerate violence or intimidation in the name of language pride. His remarks came during the debate over mandatory Marathi learning for non-Marathi-speaking autorickshaw drivers.

Marathi language debate has seen several similar incidents

The Marathi language issue has sparked multiple confrontations in recent months. On July 1, MNS workers in Thane slapped a street food vendor after he allegedly refused to converse in Marathi.

In another case, a migrant auto-rickshaw driver in Maharashtra’s Palghar district was assaulted in public by MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters. MNS workers also vandalised businessman Sushil Kedia’s office in Mumbai after he declared he would not learn the Marathi language. Video of the attack showed five to six supporters throwing what appeared to be bricks at the office. A security guard tried to stop them, but they left only after emptying the bags. Kedia later issued an apology.

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