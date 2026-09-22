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Home > Regionals News > Nawada School Shock: Girls Allege Headmaster Entered Washroom, Made Them Sit On His Lap

Nawada School Shock: Girls Allege Headmaster Entered Washroom, Made Them Sit On His Lap

Girls at a government school in Nawada have accused their headmaster of inappropriate conduct inside the school washroom, with the accused arrested under the POCSO Act amid renewed concerns over minors’ safety.

Girls Allege Headmaster Entered Washroom, Made Them Sit On His Lap. Image Credit: Image Credit: @itzvanshika_/X
Girls Allege Headmaster Entered Washroom, Made Them Sit On His Lap. Image Credit: Image Credit: @itzvanshika_/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 16:57 IST

Allegations by girl students at a government school in Nawada that their headmaster entered their washroom and touched them inappropriately have raised fresh concerns over the safety of minors inside educational institutions, coming just a day after another disturbing incident involving a schoolgirl in Jamui.

Girls Allege Inappropriate Conduct by Headmaster

According to the allegations, the girls claimed the headmaster entered their washroom, picked them up and made them sit on his lap. A video shared on social media by Congress leader Pawan Khera showed the students crying as they recounted the incident. The affected students, accompanied by their parents, had staged a protest on the school campus on September 18 over the allegations.

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Headmaster Arrested Under POCSO Act

Following the complaints, the headmaster was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, as authorities moved to act on the serious allegations made by the students.

Incident Follows Jamui Harassment Case

The Nawada case reportedly came to light a day before a separate incident in Jamui, where a Class X student was allegedly sexually harassed on the road by a group of men, with her friend also physically assaulted in the process. A video of the Jamui incident, which went viral on social media, showed the girls pleading with the accused to leave them alone as the alleged harassment continued.

Political Reaction Over Girls’ Safety

The back to back incidents triggered sharp political reaction, with Congress leader Pawan Khera questioning the safety and dignity of women and girls in Bihar. He described the two cases as reflecting an utterly unacceptable standard of safety for women and girls, and took a direct dig at the state’s BJP government over the incidents in Jamui and Nawada.

Renewed Scrutiny Over Safety of School Girls

The two cases have intensified scrutiny over safeguards meant to protect school going girls, both within educational institutions and in public spaces. The incidents have reignited concerns about the vulnerability of minors even in settings where their safety is expected to be assured, along with growing calls for greater accountability in cases of alleged sexual harassment involving children.

Also Read: Your SIM, Your Risk: Rs.50 Lakh Fine And 3 Years Jail For Handing It To Someone Else

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Nawada School Shock: Girls Allege Headmaster Entered Washroom, Made Them Sit On His Lap

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Nawada School Shock: Girls Allege Headmaster Entered Washroom, Made Them Sit On His Lap

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Nawada School Shock: Girls Allege Headmaster Entered Washroom, Made Them Sit On His Lap
Nawada School Shock: Girls Allege Headmaster Entered Washroom, Made Them Sit On His Lap
Nawada School Shock: Girls Allege Headmaster Entered Washroom, Made Them Sit On His Lap
Nawada School Shock: Girls Allege Headmaster Entered Washroom, Made Them Sit On His Lap
Nawada School Shock: Girls Allege Headmaster Entered Washroom, Made Them Sit On His Lap

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