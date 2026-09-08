Who Is Neha Jha? Model-Looking Smuggler Held With 75 Litres Of Liquor In Bihar Train

A 25-year-old woman who police suspect was part of a liquor supply network was arrested in Bihar after she was caught travelling with 75 litres of branded liquor in the AC First Class coach of the Swatantrata Senani Express. Identified as Neha Jha, a graduate from KS College in Darbhanga, she was allegedly carrying the liquor in two suitcases while travelling without a valid ticket. Her brother-in-law Ishan Kumar, who was with her inside the locked coupe, was also found without a ticket. Now, what began as a train seizure has turned into a deeper Bihar probe into an alleged operation in which Neha is suspected of posing as a medical representative while supplying branded liquor to doctors and influential people in Darbhanga.

Bihar train raid exposes 75-litre liquor haul hidden inside AC First Class

The arrest followed confidential information received by the RPF and Crime Intelligence Bureau (CIB) teams in Samastipur from Varanasi about a woman allegedly carrying liquor aboard the train. When the New Delhi-Jaynagar 12562 Swatantrata Senani Express reached Samastipur station, the teams searched the H-1 coach and reached coupe number seven, which was locked.

After the occupants opened the coupe, officers found Neha travelling with Ishan. A search of their luggage led to the recovery of several bottles of branded liquor from two suitcases, totalling 75 litres. Neha initially told officials that the AC First Class berth had been booked in Ishan’s name. Investigators, however, found that Ishan did not have a valid ticket either. The RPF later handed both to the GRP after questioning and completing legal formalities.

Bihar police probe the wedding story as phones become key evidence

During questioning, Neha allegedly claimed that she had bought the liquor in Haryana for a wedding ceremony and was taking it to Bihar. Police are now examining whether that explanation matches the evidence and whether the consignment was actually meant to be delivered somewhere in the state.

Investigators are checking the mobile phone details of both Neha and Ishan to trace their contacts and movements. Officials suspect the digital trail could reveal more people linked to the alleged Bihar supply network. Police are also probing claims that Neha allegedly supplied branded liquor to doctors and other influential people in Darbhanga while presenting herself as a medical representative.

Bihar case puts family’s alleged liquor links under scanner

The investigation has also brought Neha’s family into focus. Her father, Sanjay Jha, who was earlier engaged in farming, was arrested by Singhia police in a liquor-smuggling case and sent to jail. Her elder sister Nishu Jha was arrested by the Darbhanga Excise Department on November 30, 2025, with 21 litres of foreign liquor and was subsequently jailed.

Neha is reportedly the youngest of four sisters. Her sister Anju Jha works at a diagnostic centre in Darbhanga, while another sister, Anshu Jha, is married to Ishan Kumar, who was travelling with Neha during the latest Bihar seizure. Police are now trying to establish whether the 75-litre haul was an isolated consignment or part of a larger operation.

Bihar investigators now chase the network behind the seized liquor

Neha is a resident of Bari village under Singhia police station in Samastipur district. The GRP is investigating the alleged supply chain and trying to identify people who may have purchased or helped facilitate the movement of liquor in Bihar, a dry state.

The phone records of Neha and Ishan are expected to be crucial to the probe. Investigators are examining their contacts, movements and possible links in Darbhanga to determine whether the case ends with the seized bottles or opens the door to a wider alleged liquor network.

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