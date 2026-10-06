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Home > Regionals News > Nehru Place Gets No-Hawking, No-Vending Tag From Delhi HC; Only 90 Vendors Allowed At Designated Site

Nehru Place Gets No-Hawking, No-Vending Tag From Delhi HC; Only 90 Vendors Allowed At Designated Site

The Delhi High Court has declared Nehru Place District Centre a no hawking and no vending zone, allowing 90 recognised vendors to operate temporarily at designated Site X. The MCD can remove unauthorised vendors from October 12, 2026, while TVC II will decide the vendors' future rights.

Delhi HC
Delhi HC

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 16:36 IST

Nehru Place is crowded, noisy and packed with people hunting for laptops, phones and repairs. For years, hawkers and vendors have worked in and around its District Centre.

Now the Delhi High Court has drawn a firm line through the area.

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The Verdict In A Line

A Division Bench of Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Dinesh Bhatt has declared the Nehru Place District Centre a “No-hawking zone” and “No-vending zone”. One identified portion is the exception.

The ruling came in a batch of petitions and a contempt case about hawking and vending in the area.

What The Photographs Showed

The Court relied on photographs taken as recently as September 26, filed by both petitioners and respondents. According to the judgment, they left “no manner of doubt” that the no-vending declaration deserved to be confirmed.

When both sides submit pictures of the same crowded spot and the pictures tell the same story, the case is hard to argue.

400 Vendors, 90 Names

The Bench noted that more than 400 vendors were working in the District Centre, most of them clearly unauthorised.

It found 90 vendors who have protection or recognition in the connected proceedings:

  • 62 vendors associated with Manushi Sangathan
  • 22 vendors in W.P.(C) 6823/2017
  • Six vendors in two other connected petitions

A Place To Go: Site X

The Court did not simply send the 90 away. Since these vendors have worked in the area for years and the Town Vending Committee-II (TVC-II) is about to be constituted, it allowed them to vend at a designated spot called Site X, marked on a map in the judgment.

They are allowed to operate there until the TVC-II decides on their vending rights. They must move to Site X by October 12, 2026.

The Law Behind The Order

The judgment pointed to protection under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. It also cited a Supreme Court decision of April 9, 2026.

That decision held that vendors must be removed with care, fairness and responsibility, and that authorities should actively help them shift to designated vending zones. The High Court said the MCD or the concerned authority has a duty to help vendors move to a workable alternative where they can earn a living.

What The TVC-II Must Decide

Once constituted, the TVC-II will decide whether the vendors are entitled to Certificates of Vending. If so, it will decide where they may vend. It has two months from its constitution to decide.

After October 12

After October 12, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be free to remove all unauthorised vendors from the District Centre.

The Delhi Fire Services must then inspect the area and file a compliance report. Delhi Police have been directed to cooperate with the MCD and the DDA to ensure the order is carried out.

What Happens Next?

Will the 90 vendors shift smoothly to Site X? What happens to the 300-plus others who have no recognition? Will they find another place, or lose their income? And when the TVC-II finally decides, will all 90 get their certificates? The Court will take up the matter on November 30 to consider the Fire Services’ compliance report

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Nehru Place Gets No-Hawking, No-Vending Tag From Delhi HC; Only 90 Vendors Allowed At Designated Site

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Nehru Place Gets No-Hawking, No-Vending Tag From Delhi HC; Only 90 Vendors Allowed At Designated Site

Nehru Place Gets No-Hawking, No-Vending Tag From Delhi HC; Only 90 Vendors Allowed At Designated Site

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Nehru Place Gets No-Hawking, No-Vending Tag From Delhi HC; Only 90 Vendors Allowed At Designated Site

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Nehru Place Gets No-Hawking, No-Vending Tag From Delhi HC; Only 90 Vendors Allowed At Designated Site
Nehru Place Gets No-Hawking, No-Vending Tag From Delhi HC; Only 90 Vendors Allowed At Designated Site
Nehru Place Gets No-Hawking, No-Vending Tag From Delhi HC; Only 90 Vendors Allowed At Designated Site
Nehru Place Gets No-Hawking, No-Vending Tag From Delhi HC; Only 90 Vendors Allowed At Designated Site
Nehru Place Gets No-Hawking, No-Vending Tag From Delhi HC; Only 90 Vendors Allowed At Designated Site

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