Neighbour Calls 43-Year-Old Man Downstairs Over Months-Long Dispute, Shoots 19 Bullets At Him In Faridabad – Why Did He Kill Him?

A 43-year-old Singapore-based software executive was shot dead by his neighbour in Faridabad on Friday night after a three-month dispute between their families over a German Shepherd puppy allegedly defecating in the building’s parking area. The accused, identified as 42-year-old Mohan Sharma, allegedly fired 15-19 rounds at Paramjith Dhankhar, hitting him at least nine times. The shooting took place around 8.30 pm in the stilt parking area of their four-storey residential building in Sector 21C.

Dhankhar was visiting his family for Diwali. He worked at the Singapore office of Vietnam-based FPT Software Company Limited and had earlier served as a senior executive at Indian IT firm Tech Mahindra. He is survived by his parents, wife, a 14-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son, all of whom lived in the same building.

Faridabad parking dispute escalated into a fatal shooting

The dispute between the two families had reportedly continued for around three months. Dhankhar’s relatives said they had objected to Sharma’s German Shepherd puppy defecating in the ground-floor parking area and had approached the police.

As per HT, a relative, requesting anonymity, said, “A week ago, Sharma had broken one of the three stilt entrance gates Dhankhar had constructed to avoid a dispute. He had filed a police complaint.”

On Friday morning, police summoned Sharma to the Ankhir police post following a complaint by Dhankhar’s family. The complaint alleged verbal abuse and damage to the entrance gate after objections over the puppy defecating in the parking lot, as well as a dispute involving the opening of the underground water tank.

“My cousin also reached there. I had got to know from my brother that Sharma had misbehaved with the police too inside the station. He issued there that he would teach him a lesson,” another relative said.

Faridabad executive shot after being called downstairs

According to another family member as quoted by HT, Sharma approached Dhankhar around 8.30 pm and asked him to move his car from the parking area. He reportedly told him that the issue had been resolved and he did not want any further conflict. However, as soon as Dhankhar came downstairs, Sharma allegedly opened fire.

A senior police officer familiar with the investigation said Dhankhar tried to save himself, but the accused continued shooting at close range.

“He emptied one magazine and then loaded another one and emptied it too. Overall, he had fired at least 19 rounds, with at least nine hitting Dhankhar. There were multiple bullet marks on Dhankhar’s Mahindra XUV 7XO, floor and walls of the stilt area,” the officer said.

Pinta Ram, an eyewitness who lives on the first floor, said he heard several loud bangs in quick succession. “Within seconds, we all heard screams and rushed downstairs to find that Sharma had shot Dhankhar dead,” he said.

Residents rushed the victim to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Faridabad police recover handgun and arrest accused

Police arrested Sharma from Dealer Chowk in Ballabgarh on Saturday. His licensed handgun, two magazines, including one that was partially loaded, and a bag containing 59 live cartridges were recovered.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), said Sharma had been arrested from Ballabgarh and would be taken on police remand. His wife and two children have also been named as accused in the case on charges of criminal conspiracy but were yet to be arrested, Dewan said.

An FIR was registered at Surajkund police station against Sharma, his wife and two children under Sections 103(1) (murder), 109(1) (attempt to murder), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Faridabad family suspects murder was planned in advance

Police and family members suspect Sharma may have planned the killing, as he allegedly went downstairs carrying his handgun and two loaded magazines.

Dhankhar’s close friend, Manuj Bajaj, told HT, “When we reached the spot, the handgun holster, pistol and two magazines were recovered from the stilt area by police.”

The accused’s family lived on the second floor of the building, while Dhankhar’s family occupied another floor. The victim had also planned to attend his nephew’s wedding in Faridabad on November 24.

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