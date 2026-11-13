Neighbour Kills Woman Over Rs 4 Crore Stock Market Debt; Children Return From School To Find Mother In Pool Of Blood – What Happened?

A 44-year-old stock market investor has been arrested for allegedly murdering the 34-year-old wife of a Defence PSU official and stealing 21 tolas of gold jewellery from her flat in Hyderabad’s Dhatu Nagar area of Meerpet. The accused, identified as Raj Kumar, lived directly above the victim’s apartment in the same residential complex. Police said he allegedly planned the robbery and murder to deal with mounting financial troubles after suffering heavy losses in the stock market and accumulating debts of Rs 4 crore.

As per reports, the victim, Anita Arun Kumar, was the wife of Arun Kumar Venugopal, deputy general manager of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI). The incident took place on Wednesday evening, while her husband and two children were away from the flat. Following an investigation involving CCTV footage and questioning of neighbours, Hyderabad police arrested Raj Kumar on Thursday and recovered the stolen jewellery.

Children discover mother dead in Hyderabad flat

According to Meerpet police, Arun Kumar usually dropped his two children, aged 11 and 8, at school every morning, while Anita picked them up in the evening. On Wednesday, Arun dropped the children at school around 8:20 am. However, when Anita did not arrive to collect them later that day, the children somehow made their way back home on their own.

What they found inside the Hyderabad flat left them shocked. Anita was lying in a pool of blood on the bedroom floor. The children immediately called their father using Anita’s phone. Arun rushed to the apartment and took his wife to a private hospital in an ambulance, where doctors declared her dead.

“The children found Anita lying in a pool of blood on the bedroom floor. They called Arun from Anita’s phone. Arun immediately arrived at the flat and took Anita by ambulance to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead,” Meerpet Inspector B. Shobhan said, according to reports.

Iron box used to kill woman in Hyderabad

As per reports, the initial investigation revealed that the attacker had entered the flat and gagged Anita before assaulting her. Police said she was repeatedly targeted with an iron box, suffering a severe head injury that caused excessive bleeding.

“She was hit on the head with an iron box. She died from excessive bleeding from the head injury,” Inspector Shobhan said.

The attacker also allegedly attempted to strangle Anita using the iron box’s wire after hitting her. Following the murder, he searched the apartment and escaped with 21 tolas of gold jewellery, including bangles, a ring and a chain.

Hyderabad police suspect neighbour over Rs 4 crore debt

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the apartment complex and nearby areas. They also questioned residents and began suspecting Raj Kumar, who lived directly above Anita’s flat. Investigators eventually arrested him on Thursday and recovered the stolen gold jewellery.

Reports say that according to the inspector, the accused had accumulated debts of Rs 4 crore because of losses in his stock market investments. He allegedly decided to murder and rob Anita, knowing that she would be alone at home. His family members were also away when the crime took place.

“Raj Kumar had a debt of Rs 4 crore due to losses incurred in his investments in the stock market. Considering his financial situation, he decided to murder and rob the victim, knowing that she would be alone in the flat. The accused’s family members were not at home at the time of the incident. We have recovered the stolen gold from him. Raj Kumar committed this crime alone,” the inspector said.

Murder case registered in Hyderabad after husband’s complaint

Police said Raj Kumar was also involved in several cheque-bounce cases. Anita’s body was handed over to her family on Thursday after the post-mortem examination.

Reportedly, based on Arun Kumar’s complaint, Meerpet police registered a case on Wednesday night under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 305(a) (theft in a dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation into the Hyderabad murder case led to the arrest of the accused within a day of the incident.

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