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Home > Regionals News > Neighbour Lures Woman On Pretext To Help Settle Dispute With Live-In Partner After Fight; Takes Her To Secluded Spot Where Three Men Gang-Rape Her

Neighbour Lures Woman On Pretext To Help Settle Dispute With Live-In Partner After Fight; Takes Her To Secluded Spot Where Three Men Gang-Rape Her

A woman in Chitrakoot was allegedly gang-raped by three men after being lured to an isolated spot on the pretext of helping her meet her live-in partner.

Neighbour Lures Woman To Secluded Spot, Three Men Gang-Rape Her (Image: X)
Neighbour Lures Woman To Secluded Spot, Three Men Gang-Rape Her (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 16:01 IST

A woman who had left her home after a dispute with her live-in partner was allegedly gang-raped by three men at an isolated spot near a railway line in Chitrakoot on September 30. According to the complaint, her neighbour Chhaila took advantage of her distress and told her he would help settle her differences with her partner. Instead, he allegedly took her across the railway tracks to a secluded place near a mahua tree, where two other men were waiting. Police later registered a case and arrested Chhaila, while the investigation and search for the other accused continued.

The woman had reportedly moved out after an argument involving her live-in partner and his first wife. A minor dispute had also taken place between the couple, after which the man left. Taking advantage of the situation, Chhaila allegedly approached the woman on the pretext of taking her to meet her partner and help resolve their differences.

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Chitrakoot woman allegedly taken to isolated spot on false promise

Reports say that after taking her across the railway line, Chhaila allegedly met two accomplices at the secluded location. The men identified in the main account were Chhutku and Purushottam. The three allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing the spot.

She managed to return home after the incident and told her partner what had happened. The couple then went to Manikpur police station, where she lodged a complaint against the three men. Police registered a criminal case based on her statement and began searching for the accused.

Chitrakoot police arrest main accused as probe continues

As per reports, police teams arrested Chhaila soon after the complaint was filed. Forensic specialists also visited the alleged crime scene and collected evidence as part of the investigation. Police have arrested all the accused in the case. 

Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said, “The preliminary investigation has confirmed the incident.” He added that based on the woman’s complaint, police registered a case against three people. 

Police are gathering further forensic evidence while the search and investigation continue in the Chitrakoot case.

Also Read: ‘Want To Sleep With You, Wife Is Sick’: UP School Manager Makes Inappropriate Advances To Female Teacher, She Records Video; It Goes Viral    

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Neighbour Lures Woman On Pretext To Help Settle Dispute With Live-In Partner After Fight; Takes Her To Secluded Spot Where Three Men Gang-Rape Her
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Neighbour Lures Woman On Pretext To Help Settle Dispute With Live-In Partner After Fight; Takes Her To Secluded Spot Where Three Men Gang-Rape Her

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Neighbour Lures Woman On Pretext To Help Settle Dispute With Live-In Partner After Fight; Takes Her To Secluded Spot Where Three Men Gang-Rape Her

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Neighbour Lures Woman On Pretext To Help Settle Dispute With Live-In Partner After Fight; Takes Her To Secluded Spot Where Three Men Gang-Rape Her
Neighbour Lures Woman On Pretext To Help Settle Dispute With Live-In Partner After Fight; Takes Her To Secluded Spot Where Three Men Gang-Rape Her
Neighbour Lures Woman On Pretext To Help Settle Dispute With Live-In Partner After Fight; Takes Her To Secluded Spot Where Three Men Gang-Rape Her
Neighbour Lures Woman On Pretext To Help Settle Dispute With Live-In Partner After Fight; Takes Her To Secluded Spot Where Three Men Gang-Rape Her
Neighbour Lures Woman On Pretext To Help Settle Dispute With Live-In Partner After Fight; Takes Her To Secluded Spot Where Three Men Gang-Rape Her

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