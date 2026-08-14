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Home > Regionals News > Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Statue Damaged In Kolkata Hours After Adhikari’s Warning

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Statue Damaged In Kolkata Hours After Adhikari’s Warning

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue found damaged in Kolkata’s New Alipore, sparking anger as police probe alleged vandalism and examine CCTV footage.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue vandalised in Kolkata (Image: X)
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue vandalised in Kolkata (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 08:49 IST

A statue of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in south Kolkata’s New Alipore area was found with its right hand broken on Thursday, less than 24 hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari issued a strict warning against derogatory remarks and social media posts targeting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The damage triggered anger among local residents and political workers, while Kolkata Police began an investigation into how the statue was damaged.

The statue stands near a three-way crossing in New Alipore. Police have not yet established whether the damage was deliberate or exactly when it occurred. A senior Kolkata Police officer said the circumstances were being examined and that no arrests had been made so far.

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Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue damage under police scanner

“We are trying to establish when and how the statue was damaged. It is not immediately clear whether the damage was deliberately caused, and the circumstances under which it occurred,” the police officer told PTI.

Police are likely to examine CCTV footage from the area and other available evidence to determine what happened to the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The investigation will also seek to establish whether the broken right hand was the result of deliberate vandalism or another cause.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose incident sparks anger in New Alipore

The damaged statue drew attention from locals and political workers in the area. BJP workers who reached the spot alleged that the statue had been vandalised on Wednesday night and demanded that those responsible be arrested immediately.

The allegations came shortly after the warning issued by Suvendu Adhikari over remarks and social media posts targeting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, adding to the political sensitivity surrounding the incident.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose row raises questions over timing

While the BJP workers alleged deliberate vandalism, police have so far stopped short of confirming that claim. Officials are trying to determine the exact sequence of events and the circumstances in which the right hand of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue was broken.

No accused has been identified or arrested in connection with the incident so far. Investigators are expected to rely on CCTV footage and other evidence as they work to establish when the damage occurred and whether it was intentionally caused.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue probe continues

This has made the damaged monument fall under the investigation of the police as they look into the situation involving the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. For now, it is still too early for the police to determine whether the damaged monument was vandalized.

Also Read: Ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal Suffers Injuries After Fatal Attack in Nanded Gurudwara    

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Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Statue Damaged In Kolkata Hours After Adhikari’s Warning
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Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Statue Damaged In Kolkata Hours After Adhikari’s Warning
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