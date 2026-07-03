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Home > Regionals News > Agra Wife Kills Spouse, Hides Body Under Bathroom Floor for 45 Days

Agra Wife Kills Spouse, Hides Body Under Bathroom Floor for 45 Days

Agra Murder Case: Wife allegedly killed husband, buried body under bathroom floor and misled family for 45 days before police uncovered the truth in Agra.

Agra Wife Kills Spouse, Hides Body Under Bathroom Floor for 45 Days

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-03 23:45 IST

An alleged murder in Agra’s Sikandra area has shocked residents after a woman was accused of killing her husband and hiding his body under the bathroom floor for nearly 45 days. According to the police, the case surfaced during a routine verification which was linked to an earlier matter that exposed a carefully planned attempt to show the man as missing.
 
As per investigators, the couple had been married for around 16 years and used to live in Dahatora locality with their two daughters. The accused in the matter has reportedly sent the children to their uncle’s house on the day of the incident. Thereafter, she served her husband kheer laced with sleeping pills, and thereafter she is believed to have strangled him to death.
 

Body Hidden Under Bathroom Floor for 45 Days

After the killing, police sources say the woman dug a pit in the bathroom the next morning, placed the body inside and covered it with cement to conceal the crime. For nearly 45 days, she allegedly told relatives that her husband had left home and acted distressed whenever questioned.
 

Police Investigation Reveals the Truth

The case unravelled when police visited the home for verification and noticed suspicious behaviour. The woman later called her brother-in-law, who had already raised concerns about the disappearance. During questioning, she allegedly confessed and revealed the burial spot. Officers then broke open the bathroom floor, recovered the body, and sent it for postmortem. The accused has been taken into custody, and further legal action is underway.
 
Police also confirmed that a missing person report was filed on May 26 at Sikandra police station. ACP Ameesha of Hariparwat Circle said the investigation initially began as a routine follow-up but later turned into a murder probe after inconsistencies in the wife’s statements. Officials added that the accused is being interrogated further to understand the motive behind the crime. The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway.
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Agra Wife Kills Spouse, Hides Body Under Bathroom Floor for 45 Days
Tags: AgraAgra murder caseSikandra Agra crimewife kills husband Agra

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Agra Wife Kills Spouse, Hides Body Under Bathroom Floor for 45 Days
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