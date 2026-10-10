Newborn Son Dies in Odisha, Family Uses Ration Card to Arrange Rs 5,000 for His Final Journey

A grieving family in Odisha allegedly had to pawn its ration card to arrange a private ambulance to take their deceased newborn son’s body home after waiting for a government hearse through the night. The family claims it eventually paid Rs 5,000 for the journey after the promised vehicle failed to arrive. The distressing incident was reported from Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, raising questions about the availability of the Mahaprayana service, which is intended to help families transport the bodies of deceased patients from hospitals to their homes.

Newborn Dies After Being Referred to Two Hospitals

According to the available information, Ambika Nayak, a resident of Daleguda village, gave birth to a baby boy on September 29 at the Papadahandi Community Health Centre. The newborn was reportedly underweight and was referred for better medical care. He was first taken to the district headquarters hospital in Nabarangpur and later referred to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput.

However, the family’s ordeal continued even after the infant died during treatment late on Thursday night. With their newborn gone, the relatives sought a government vehicle to carry his body back to their village.

Family Waits Through the Night for Government Hearse

The family alleged that hospital authorities informed them that the Mahaprayana vehicle had developed an engine problem and could not cover the approximately 60-kilometre journey.

Pushta Bhatra, a relative of the deceased infant, said the family had been given hope that the vehicle would arrive around 1 am. However, despite waiting until approximately 10 am the following morning, they were still left without the promised transport. The prolonged wait reportedly forced the grieving family to look for another way to take the newborn home.

Rs 5,000 Private Ambulance Arranged After Ration Card Pawned

With no government vehicle arriving, the family decided to hire a private ambulance. According to their account, they had to pawn their ration card to arrange the money needed for the journey.

The family eventually paid Rs 5,000 to transport the newborn’s body to Daleguda village. The final journey was made in a private ambulance, after which the family performed the last rites according to its traditions.

The reported circumstances have drawn attention to the difficulties faced by economically vulnerable families when essential transport services are unavailable during moments of grief.

Mahaprayana Service Under Scrutiny After Alleged Delay

The Mahaprayana scheme is intended to help families transport deceased patients’ bodies from hospitals to their homes. The allegations in this case raise questions about what alternative arrangements are made when a designated vehicle becomes unavailable because of a technical fault.

However, the family’s claims have not been independently verified. An official response from the hospital administration or the concerned authorities was not available in the information provided.

Further clarification is awaited on the reported vehicle breakdown, the delay in arranging transport and whether any alternative assistance was offered to the family.