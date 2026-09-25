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Home > Regionals News > Newborn Stolen From Saharanpur Hospital, ‘Baby Boy’ Celebration At Home; 250+ CCTV Cameras Reveal The Truth

Newborn Stolen From Saharanpur Hospital, ‘Baby Boy’ Celebration At Home; 250+ CCTV Cameras Reveal The Truth

Saharanpur Police rescued a newborn allegedly kidnapped from a district hospital and arrested Ashu after scanning 250+ CCTV cameras, uncovering her elaborate plan to fake a childbirth.

Newborn Stolen From Saharanpur Hospital. Image Credit: X
Newborn Stolen From Saharanpur Hospital. Image Credit: X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 08:26 IST

The police in Saharanpur have successfully retrieved the baby that had been kidnapped from the women’s district hospital and arrested the accused named Ashu. On interrogation, she stated that she took the baby since she did not have her own babies.

How Was The Baby Taken?

On September 21, a man named Nazim from Shekhpura Kadeem village had brought his newborn to the hospital for vaccination. Near the operation theatre, a woman posing as hospital staff took the baby from him, sending him to collect a vaccination card from the ward. When he returned, both the woman and the child had vanished.

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Massive Manhunt Launched

Police immediately registered a case and formed six teams from Janakpuri police station and the Special Operations Group. Officers scanned more than 250 CCTV camera feeds and deployed around 18 personnel to track the accused. Investigators found that the woman kept switching vehicles, using buses, tempos, bikes and e-rickshaws to avoid detection. Her last known location was traced to outside a hospital in Bahadrabad, Haridwar. Following these leads, police arrested Ashu late on the night of September 23.

Elaborate Cover-Up

According to police, the accused bought old baby clothes and a milk bottle and got herself examined at a private hospital to maintain the pretence. She avoided using her mobile phone throughout and later burned the nurse’s coat she had worn during the abduction.

The Story Behind The Crime

Investigators revealed that Ashu, a resident of Titron town, was married to a man named Sonu from Fatehpur police station area and already had three children. Following a family dispute, she began working at a private company in Bhagwanpur, where she met a man named Ankur. The two lived together for nearly five years, but he distanced himself from her after learning she could not conceive. Following this, Ashu started misleading relatives and neighbours into believing she was expecting a child.

Fake Celebration With Balloons

Police said she had been surveying the district women’s hospital for several days and arranged a staff like uniform in advance. After stealing the newborn, she reached Bahadrabad and sent a message to her family group claiming she had given birth to a boy. Relatives decorated the house with balloons and celebrated, informing neighbours that Ashu had become a mother.

The child has now been identified and reunited with his biological mother Shabana, who was admitted at the same hospital.

Also Read: ‘Father Was Of Loose Character’: Kanpur Millionaire’s Son Reveals Shocking Motive Behind Alleged Murder Plot

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Newborn Stolen From Saharanpur Hospital, ‘Baby Boy’ Celebration At Home; 250+ CCTV Cameras Reveal The Truth
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Newborn Stolen From Saharanpur Hospital, ‘Baby Boy’ Celebration At Home; 250+ CCTV Cameras Reveal The Truth

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Newborn Stolen From Saharanpur Hospital, ‘Baby Boy’ Celebration At Home; 250+ CCTV Cameras Reveal The Truth
Newborn Stolen From Saharanpur Hospital, ‘Baby Boy’ Celebration At Home; 250+ CCTV Cameras Reveal The Truth
Newborn Stolen From Saharanpur Hospital, ‘Baby Boy’ Celebration At Home; 250+ CCTV Cameras Reveal The Truth
Newborn Stolen From Saharanpur Hospital, ‘Baby Boy’ Celebration At Home; 250+ CCTV Cameras Reveal The Truth
Newborn Stolen From Saharanpur Hospital, ‘Baby Boy’ Celebration At Home; 250+ CCTV Cameras Reveal The Truth

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