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Home > Regionals News > Newly inaugurated Noida Airport Flooded After Heavy Rains; Rs 11,200-Crore Project Faces Waterlogging, Video Goes Viral

Newly inaugurated Noida Airport Flooded After Heavy Rains; Rs 11,200-Crore Project Faces Waterlogging, Video Goes Viral

Following heavy rain in the NCR, Noida International Airport faced backlash as videos of waterlogging went viral.

Viral videos show waterlogging at the newly opened Noida International Airport after heavy rain. (Source:X)
Viral videos show waterlogging at the newly opened Noida International Airport after heavy rain. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-11 23:04 IST

Heavy rainfall across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has sparked a fresh wave of public criticism after videos surfaced on social media showing waterlogging at the newly inaugurated Noida International Airport. The footage, which has gone viral, shows rainwater pooling in the airport’s parking area and the passage connecting it to the main terminal, prompting widespread questions regarding the facility’s drainage infrastructure.

Rainwater Controversy At Noida Airport

In the viral videos, commuters and onlookers can be seen navigating through ankle-deep water in sections of the airport complex. Given that the airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year, with Phase 1 developed at a cost of approximately Rs 11,200 crore, the incident has triggered a sharp political debate. Social media users expressed frustration over the disparity between the project’s high cost and its apparent inability to handle monsoon rains. One user remarked sarcastically: “There’s no need to travel to Venice anymore; many Indian cities have settled right into the water. We were promised ‘Smart Cities,’ but we seem to be getting ‘sinking cities’ instead. Perhaps boats will be our primary mode of transport in the future.”

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Opposition parties Criticise Government 

Opposition parties have quickly seized the opportunity to target the government over alleged administrative negligence. The Congress party condemned the state of the infrastructure, labeling the waterlogging as a direct consequence of the current administration’s “corrupt guidance.” Simultaneously, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) amplified the criticism by sharing the viral video on X, formerly known as Twitter. They captioned the post by highlighting that the facility was built at a cost of nearly ₹11,200 crore and inaugurated just six months ago, arguing that the very first spell of heavy rain has exposed the reality of shoddy construction under the Modi government.

Airport Authorities Issue Clarification

In response to the growing public outcry, the airport authorities issued a formal statement clarifying that the waterlogging was temporary. A spokesperson explained that the water accumulation occurred on a road connecting the terminal building to the parking zone following an extremely heavy burst of rainfall over a short duration. Officials emphasized that the drainage issue did not affect flight operations, passenger movement, or the overall functioning of the airport in any capacity. They further added that dedicated maintenance teams are continuously monitoring the site and taking necessary measures to prevent any future recurrence, ensuring that passenger convenience remains the top priority. Commercial flight operations at the airport officially commenced on June 15, 2026. As the monsoon season continues, this incident serves as a significant test for the project’s long-term infrastructure resilience and its ability to manage extreme weather conditions.

Also Read: ISKCON Vrindavan Issues Strict Dress Code: Why Selfies and Photography Are Banned Inside Temple

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Newly inaugurated Noida Airport Flooded After Heavy Rains; Rs 11,200-Crore Project Faces Waterlogging, Video Goes Viral
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Newly inaugurated Noida Airport Flooded After Heavy Rains; Rs 11,200-Crore Project Faces Waterlogging, Video Goes Viral

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Newly inaugurated Noida Airport Flooded After Heavy Rains; Rs 11,200-Crore Project Faces Waterlogging, Video Goes Viral
Newly inaugurated Noida Airport Flooded After Heavy Rains; Rs 11,200-Crore Project Faces Waterlogging, Video Goes Viral
Newly inaugurated Noida Airport Flooded After Heavy Rains; Rs 11,200-Crore Project Faces Waterlogging, Video Goes Viral
Newly inaugurated Noida Airport Flooded After Heavy Rains; Rs 11,200-Crore Project Faces Waterlogging, Video Goes Viral

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