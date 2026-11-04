Newlywed 21-Year-Old Man Kills 20-Year-Old Wife In Maharashtra; What Happened Inside The House?

A shocking murder case has emerged from Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, where a 21-year-old man allegedly killed his 20-year-old wife following a domestic dispute. The couple, who had been married for just nine months, reportedly had frequent arguments over their relationship and suspected each other of infidelity. The incident took place when the man’s parents and younger brother were away from home attending an event. Police have registered a case against the husband, identified as Fardeen, based on a complaint filed by the woman’s parents.

Couple Frequently Fought Over Suspicions of Infidelity

According to police, Fardeen and his wife, Masirabi, had been experiencing marital problems since their marriage nine months ago. The couple reportedly argued frequently and suspected each other of being unfaithful. On the day of the incident, Fardeen’s parents and younger brother had left the house to attend an event. During their absence, the couple reportedly got into another argument. With no other family members present to intervene or calm them down, the disagreement allegedly escalated into a violent confrontation.

Family Finds Woman Dead Inside Locked House

When Fardeen’s parents returned home, they found the main door locked from the inside. Despite their attempts, nobody opened the door. Concerned about the situation, a family member entered the house from the rear side. They reportedly found Masirabi lying in a pool of blood. The discovery shocked the family, and the incident was subsequently reported to the police.

Husband Allegedly Confesses to Crime

Following the incident, police initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Masirabi’s death. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s parents, police registered a case against Fardeen. According to the information provided, Fardeen has admitted to committing the crime.

Investigation Underway

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the alleged murder, including the couple’s history of domestic disputes and the events that unfolded inside the house. The incident has once again raised concerns about domestic violence and marital conflicts, particularly in cases where repeated disputes escalate into serious crimes. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

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