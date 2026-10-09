LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Newlywed Couple Found Dead in Maharashtra River With Legs Chained Together, Police Probe Murder Angle

Newlywed Couple Found Dead in Maharashtra River With Legs Chained Together, Police Probe Murder Angle

The bodies of a newlywed couple were recovered from Maharashtra’s Tapi River with their legs tied together using an iron chain and padlock.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 23:39 IST

In a shocking incident, the bodies of a newlywed couple were recovered from the Tapi River in Maharashtra’s Dhule district, with their legs tied together using an iron chain secured with a padlock. The deceased have been identified as Shyam Hari Patil and Sapna Patil, who were originally from Amalner taluka in Jalgaon district and had reportedly married for love a few months ago. Police are investigating the case, but it remains unclear whether the deaths were a case of suicide or murder.

Newlywed Couple’s Bodies Recovered From Tapi River

According to police, the bodies of Shyam Hari Patil and Sapna Patil were found at the bottom of the Tapi River in Dhule district. What has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding their deaths is that the couple’s legs were tied together with an iron chain secured with a padlock. The unusual circumstances in which the bodies were found have prompted an investigation into how the couple died and how the chain came to be locked around their legs.

You Might Be Interested In

Couple Had Married for Love a Few Months Ago

The couple hailed from Amalner taluka in Jalgaon district and had reportedly married for love a few months before the incident. Their deaths have left several questions unanswered, particularly regarding the circumstances that led to the couple being found together in the river with their legs chained.

Suicide or Murder? Police Probe Underway

Police are investigating the case to establish the sequence of events leading to the couple’s deaths. At present, officials have not established whether the incident was a suicide or a murder. Investigators are expected to examine the available evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths and whether any other person was involved. The recovery of the bodies, with the couple’s legs chained together and secured with a padlock, has made the case particularly unusual. Further details are awaited as the police investigation continues.
Also Read: Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP’s Devasish Sharma Wins Nagaon By-Election By 1,42,224 Votes

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Newlywed Couple Found Dead in Maharashtra River With Legs Chained Together, Police Probe Murder Angle
Tags: couple found chained togetherhome-hero-pos-4Maharashtra couple death casemaharashtra newsmurder or suicidenewlywed couple found deadTapi RiverTapi River bodies

RELATED News

Husband Chokes Wife To Death By Pressing Her Neck Over Suspected Affair, Locks Her Inside Room-What Happened Next?

Watch Video: Woman Grabs Muslim Man’s Beard, Police Struggle To Free Him From Her Grip During Mediation At Bulandshahr SSP Office- What Happened?

Watch: Rajasthan Sarpanch Candidate Anita Saini Promises To Find Brides For Unmarried Men if Elected, Video Goes Viral

Watch: Hailstorm Batters Haridwar, Damages Vehicles In Kashmir And Himachal Pradesh | What’s The Weather Forecast For Coming Days?

Allahabad High Court Stays Rs. 12.5 Lakh Compensation Order Against UP Government In Sisters’ Conversion Case

LATEST NEWS

Newlywed Couple Found Dead in Maharashtra River With Legs Chained Together, Police Probe Murder Angle

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Shai Hope Spearheads With 102* As West Indies Scale Their Highest Run-Chase, Stun India And Level Series In Ranchi

Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of Heavyweight Clash Against Manchester City

BBL 16 Chennai Opener Tickets To Go On Sale On October 10: How To Buy Them?

One Party, One Slap, Gunshots At Midnight: What Happened Between Shatrughan Sinha And Sanjay Khan?

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Matt Renshaw And Pat Cummins Keep Australia Afloat After South Africa Rocks Top-Order In Durban

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: What’s Open, What’s Closed On October 10? Check Metro, Trains, Liquor Shops, Markets and Internet Updates

From CCTV Attack To Bloodied Instagram Video: What Happened To Pretty Little Liars Star Keegan Allen?

Salman Khan Promised ‘A Se Z Tak Sab Yahan Milega’: Watch All 10 Shorts From His New YouTube Channel

Cordelia Cruises Crushes the Monsoon: Rs 585 Million Profit Blasts Past Last Year’s Loss

Newlywed Couple Found Dead in Maharashtra River With Legs Chained Together, Police Probe Murder Angle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Newlywed Couple Found Dead in Maharashtra River With Legs Chained Together, Police Probe Murder Angle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Newlywed Couple Found Dead in Maharashtra River With Legs Chained Together, Police Probe Murder Angle
Newlywed Couple Found Dead in Maharashtra River With Legs Chained Together, Police Probe Murder Angle
Newlywed Couple Found Dead in Maharashtra River With Legs Chained Together, Police Probe Murder Angle
Newlywed Couple Found Dead in Maharashtra River With Legs Chained Together, Police Probe Murder Angle
Newlywed Couple Found Dead in Maharashtra River With Legs Chained Together, Police Probe Murder Angle

QUICK LINKS