Newlywed Couple Found Dead in Maharashtra River With Legs Chained Together, Police Probe Murder Angle

In a shocking incident, the bodies of a newlywed couple were recovered from the Tapi River in Maharashtra’s Dhule district, with their legs tied together using an iron chain secured with a padlock. The deceased have been identified as Shyam Hari Patil and Sapna Patil, who were originally from Amalner taluka in Jalgaon district and had reportedly married for love a few months ago. Police are investigating the case, but it remains unclear whether the deaths were a case of suicide or murder.

Newlywed Couple’s Bodies Recovered From Tapi River

According to police, the bodies of Shyam Hari Patil and Sapna Patil were found at the bottom of the Tapi River in Dhule district. What has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding their deaths is that the couple’s legs were tied together with an iron chain secured with a padlock. The unusual circumstances in which the bodies were found have prompted an investigation into how the couple died and how the chain came to be locked around their legs.

Couple Had Married for Love a Few Months Ago

The couple hailed from Amalner taluka in Jalgaon district and had reportedly married for love a few months before the incident. Their deaths have left several questions unanswered, particularly regarding the circumstances that led to the couple being found together in the river with their legs chained.

Suicide or Murder? Police Probe Underway

Police are investigating the case to establish the sequence of events leading to the couple’s deaths. At present, officials have not established whether the incident was a suicide or a murder. Investigators are expected to examine the available evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths and whether any other person was involved. The recovery of the bodies, with the couple’s legs chained together and secured with a padlock, has made the case particularly unusual. Further details are awaited as the police investigation continues.

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