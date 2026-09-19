Newlywed Couple’s Darjeeling Honeymoon Turns Into Nightmare After Kerosene Poured Into Barbecue, Wife Suffers 60% Burns

A newlywed woman suffered 60% burns after a fire broke out at a homestay’s barbecue in Sitong, Darjeeling, West Bengal, on Thursday night. Nikita, who had gone to Sitong with her husband Sameer for their honeymoon, was badly injured after her clothes caught fire. Sameer also suffered injuries while trying to save her. She is now admitted to a private hospital in Siliguri and her condition is critical.

CCTV footage from the homestay shows the fire spreading rapidly after something was poured into the barbecue. Sameer is seen removing his T-shirt and using it to put out the flames on Nikita’s body. He was later discharged after receiving initial treatment.

Honeymoon turns tragic: A newlywed couple from West Bengal suffered severe burn injuries after a barbecue reportedly exploded at their homestay in Shittong, Darjeeling. pic.twitter.com/5362tZoYhW — NEUTRAL INDIA (@_neutralindia) September 19, 2026

Sitong fire leaves newlywed with severe burns after barbecue accident

Reports say that according to police, the fire may have started after kerosene was poured into the barbecue instead of cooking oil. Homestay owner Nihal Ayan also admitted that an employee’s negligence caused the incident, saying the worker poured kerosene instead of cooking oil.

Sameer, however, alleged that turpentine oil had been poured onto the barbecue. The different accounts are part of the investigation. A police officer said the incident happened on Thursday night.

Sitong couple had travelled for honeymoon just days ago

Reportedly, Nikita and Sameer are residents of Chopra in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. They married around two months ago and, according to police, had been in a relationship for several years before their wedding. They travelled to Sitong a few days ago for their honeymoon.

After the fire, Nikita was first taken to a nearby hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Siliguri. Sameer was treated initially and discharged.

Sitong family alleges homestay lacked basic safety arrangements

As per reports, Nikita’s family has filed a complaint against the homestay at Kurseong police station. They alleged that the property did not have necessary safety arrangements and claimed the operators failed to provide adequate help after the fire. The vehicle arranged to take Nikita to hospital reportedly arrived around 40 minutes later.

Police have started an investigation, but no arrests have been made so far. The officer said, “We have received a complaint and are investigating the circumstances of the fire. The exact cause will be known after the investigation.”

Sitong fire probe to establish what caused the flames

The police are now examining the circumstances surrounding the barbecue fire, including the claims about what was poured into it. The investigation will also look into the allegations regarding the homestay’s response and safety arrangements.

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