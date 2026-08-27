Newlywed Woman Jumps From 10th Floor In Mumbai, Gets Stuck In Tree 25 Feet Above Ground

A 26-year-old woman was rescued in a dramatic operation in Mumbai’s Bhandup West after she allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of a building and landed in an adjacent tree instead of hitting the ground. Pratiksha Hiwrale was found hanging around 20-25 feet above the ground after falling from a window of a flat in Sunshine Building on Lake Road. The incident took place at Sunshine Co-operative Housing Society in Tulshetpada, where the Mumbai Fire Brigade received an alert at around 9.32 am on Wednesday.

Mumbai rescue unfolds after woman gets trapped in tree

As per reports, fire brigade personnel reached the spot and used a hook ladder to reach Hiwrale and bring her down safely. She was taken to a private hospital in a private ambulance before being shifted to Sion Hospital for surgery after doctors found an injury to her left leg.

Police said Hiwrale had married four months ago and remains in critical condition in the emergency ward at Sion Hospital. Her statement has not yet been recorded because of her condition, and police have obtained a medical endorsement confirming that she cannot currently give her statement.

Mumbai police await statement before further action

Her family at her parental home has been informed about the incident. Reportedly, police said further legal action will be taken after Hiwrale regains consciousness and investigators are able to record her statement.

The Mumbai incident is not the first recent case in which firefighters have intervened after a woman was found at height. In July 2025, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rescued a 25-year-old woman from the ledge of a 15th-floor high-rise in Kandivli after a two-hour operation. A fire officer kept communicating with her while rescuers worked to prevent her from falling.

For now, the focus remains on Hiwrale’s treatment after she survived the fall and was rescued from the tree. Authorities have said they will proceed with the investigation after her condition improves and her account can be formally recorded.

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