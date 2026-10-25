NHRC Flags Unsafe, Non-Compliant AC Sleeper Buses Under Punjab’s Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Scheme

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of serious allegations regarding the deployment of unsafe and potentially non-compliant AC sleeper buses under the Punjab Government’s Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, meant to facilitate pilgrimage for senior citizens and economically disadvantaged persons.

The complaint raises concerns regarding alleged unauthorised structural modifications, installation of partitions and doors separating the driver’s cabin from the passenger compartment, obstruction of emergency exits and windows, and deficiencies in essential fire detection, suppression and emergency evacuation arrangements.

A welfare scheme cannot put the lives of its beneficiaries at risk. The safety of elderly pilgrims must not be compromised under any circumstances.

The NHRC Bench presided over by Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Hon’ble Member, has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Punjab, and the Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The Commission had earlier taken cognizance of similar cases involving fatal bus accidents and serious passenger-safety violations, particularly structural designs that isolate the driver’s cabin from the passenger compartment, potentially obstructing fire detection, communication and emergency evacuation.

In those proceedings, the Commission had sought responses from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Director of the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), Pune, and concerned State Governments, including Punjab, to address the safety deficiencies and ensure compliance with prescribed standards.

The Commission has directed the Chief Secretary of Punjab to personally ensure an immediate and comprehensive inspection of all buses deployed under the scheme. Any bus found violating mandatory safety requirements must be withdrawn from service until the deficiencies are rectified and compliance is verified by the competent authority.

The Commission has given both authorities seven days to submit detailed Action Taken Reports.

The report from the Punjab Chief Secretary must specify the number of buses deployed under the scheme, inspections undertaken, deficiencies identified, corrective measures initiated, non-compliant vehicles withdrawn, and accountability fixed upon the officials and operators concerned. Mere forwarding of departmental replies or general assurances of compliance will not suffice.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also been directed to examine compliance with applicable bus-body design standards, Automotive Industry Standards and CIRT guidelines, review enforcement measures taken pursuant to earlier proceedings, and report on concrete steps to prevent the continued operation of unsafe sleeper buses and the recurrence of fatal accidents.