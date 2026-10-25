NIA Chargesheets Six in Shambhu-Rajpura Railway Track Blast Case ‘Linked’ to KZF Operatives

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday (October 24) filed a chargesheet against six accused persons in connection with the blast that took on April 27, 2026 on the railway line between Shambhu and Rajpura stations in Punjab. The incident resulted in the death of suspected Khalistani operative Jagroop Singh while he was allegedly assembling explosives.

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court in Mohali against Gurjinder Singh alias Beant Baba, Satnam Singh, Pardeep Singh alias Khalsa, Kulvinder Singh alias Bagga, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi and Manjeet Singh. They have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Railways Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the UA (P) Act.

The accused persons were allegedly involved in a conspiracy that resulted in an explosion on the railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) between Shambhu and Rajpura stations on April 24, to allegedly further the terror activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) and disrupt communal harmony and destabilise the law and order situation in the State of Punjab, said a NIA statement

According to NIA, the ‘terror’ syndicate is involved in the unlawful activities of raising terror funds, procuring explosives, arms and ammunition, creating terror among common people and threatening the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.