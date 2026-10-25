LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > NIA Chargesheets Six in Shambhu-Rajpura Railway Track Blast Case ‘Linked’ to KZF Operatives

NIA Chargesheets Six in Shambhu-Rajpura Railway Track Blast Case ‘Linked’ to KZF Operatives

The accused persons were allegedly involved in a conspiracy that resulted in an explosion on the railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) between Shambhu and Rajpura stations on April 24, to allegedly further the terror activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) and disrupt communal harmony and destabilise the law and order situation in the State of Punjab, said a NIA statement

According to NIA, the 'terror' syndicate is involved in the unlawful activities of raising terror funds, procuring explosives, arms and ammunition. (Representative AI image)
According to NIA, the 'terror' syndicate is involved in the unlawful activities of raising terror funds, procuring explosives, arms and ammunition. (Representative AI image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 00:16 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday (October 24) filed a chargesheet against six accused persons in connection with the blast that took on April 27, 2026 on the railway line between Shambhu and Rajpura stations in Punjab. The incident resulted in the death of suspected Khalistani operative Jagroop Singh while he was allegedly assembling explosives.
 
The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court in Mohali against Gurjinder Singh alias Beant Baba, Satnam Singh, Pardeep Singh alias Khalsa, Kulvinder Singh alias Bagga, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi and Manjeet Singh. They have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Railways Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the UA (P) Act.
 
The accused persons were allegedly involved in a conspiracy that resulted in an explosion on the railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) between Shambhu and Rajpura stations on April 24, to allegedly further the terror activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) and disrupt communal harmony and destabilise the law and order situation in the State of Punjab, said a NIA statement 
 
According to NIA, the ‘terror’ syndicate is involved in the unlawful activities of raising terror funds, procuring explosives, arms and ammunition, creating terror among common people and threatening the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.
 
During the course of the investigation, NIA apparently found that the arrested accused, along with deceased accused Jagroop Singh, were part of an alleged conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta, who is affiliated with KZF and has been declared a designated individual terrorist. The conspiracy was allegedly aimed at promoting Khalistani ideology. 
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NIA Chargesheets Six in Shambhu-Rajpura Railway Track Blast Case ‘Linked’ to KZF Operatives

RELATED News

Watch Video: Speeding Car Rams Into Toll Plaza, Drags Worker For Several Metres On Bonnet In Punjab

Who Is Anant Kumar Singh? Why JD(U) Expelled Mokama MLA, His Wife Neelam Devi For Six Years

Kerala High Court Refuses Stay On Waqf Board Reconstitution, Makes Order Subject To Final Outcome

Girl Bites Off Woman’s Nose While She Tries To Save Her On Railway Tracks, Victim Hospitalised; ‘Lover’ Dispute Triggered Incident – What Happened Next?

Caught On Cam: BBA Student Hit By Car, Beaten With Sticks And Iron Rod In Haryana; Crowd Watches As Men Flee

LATEST NEWS

Serie A: Roma Rally to Draw 3-3 at Napoli as Como Continue Winning Run After Humbling Manchester United

Premier League: Arsenal Join Man City at Summit After Aston Villa End Leaders’ Perfect Start

Jordan Church Attack: Death Toll Rises To 9 After Gunmen Open Fire During Funeral – What Happened?

WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Plays Baseball at MLBx Mumbai, Dons New York Yankees Shirt Months After Winning T20 World Cup 2026

WATCH VIDEO: Every Shot Played By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at Hagley Oval As Teenage Sensation Fails to Make Mark on Return to Playing XI | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Watch Video: Girl Makes Reel On Road As Car Driver Allegedly Watches Her While Driving And Crashes Into Dumper Truck — Who Is At Fault?

PV Sindhu vs An Se Young, French Open 2026 Badminton Final: All You Need to Know – Head-to-Head, Match Time, Where to Watch Live on TV, Live Streaming Details

As AI Makes Answers Instant, Bengaluru Learning Centre Focuses on How Children Think

ATM vs DEP, La Liga: Check Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

COLORFUL Launches iGame X870E ULTRA-S V14 Motherboard in India

NIA Chargesheets Six in Shambhu-Rajpura Railway Track Blast Case ‘Linked’ to KZF Operatives

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NIA Chargesheets Six in Shambhu-Rajpura Railway Track Blast Case ‘Linked’ to KZF Operatives

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NIA Chargesheets Six in Shambhu-Rajpura Railway Track Blast Case ‘Linked’ to KZF Operatives
NIA Chargesheets Six in Shambhu-Rajpura Railway Track Blast Case ‘Linked’ to KZF Operatives
NIA Chargesheets Six in Shambhu-Rajpura Railway Track Blast Case ‘Linked’ to KZF Operatives
NIA Chargesheets Six in Shambhu-Rajpura Railway Track Blast Case ‘Linked’ to KZF Operatives
NIA Chargesheets Six in Shambhu-Rajpura Railway Track Blast Case ‘Linked’ to KZF Operatives

QUICK LINKS