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Home > Regionals News > NIA Secures Conviction of Dr Adnanali Sarkar in Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module Case

NIA Secures Conviction of Dr Adnanali Sarkar in Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module Case

The case was registered suo motu by the NIA's Mumbai branch on June 28, 2023, following inputs from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) about an alleged conspiracy by ISIS members to threaten India's unity, integrity, security and sovereignty.

The special court had framed charges against all six accused in accordance with the chargesheet. All six remain in judicial custody, while the trial against the remaining five accused will continue. (Representative AI Image)
The special court had framed charges against all six accused in accordance with the chargesheet. All six remain in judicial custody, while the trial against the remaining five accused will continue. (Representative AI Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 07:14 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has secured the conviction of Dr Adnanali Sarkar, one of the six accused in the Maharashtra ISIS terror module case, with a special court in Mumbai sentencing him to up to six years of rigorous imprisonment.
 
The NIA Special Court convicted Sarkar under Sections 13, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with Sections 201 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It also imposed a total fine of Rs 65,000 on him.
 
The case was registered suo motu by the NIA’s Mumbai branch on June 28, 2023, following inputs from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) about an alleged conspiracy by ISIS members to threaten India’s unity, integrity, security and sovereignty.
 
According to the NIA, its investigation uncovered a wider conspiracy involving international links and handlers based abroad. The accused were allegedly involved in promoting ISIS ideology, recruiting members, raising funds for terrorist activities and circulating extremist propaganda through publications such as ‘Voice of Hind’ and “Voice of Khurasan”.
 
Apart from Sarkar, the agency chargesheeted five other accused including Tabish Nasser Siddiqui, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala alias Lalabhai, Sharjeel Shaikh, Aakif Ateeque Nachan and Zubair Noor Mohammad Shaikh alias Abu Nusaiba.
 
The special court had framed charges against all six accused in accordance with the chargesheet. All six remain in judicial custody, while the trial against the remaining five accused will continue.
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NIA Secures Conviction of Dr Adnanali Sarkar in Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module Case

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NIA Secures Conviction of Dr Adnanali Sarkar in Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module Case

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NIA Secures Conviction of Dr Adnanali Sarkar in Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module Case
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