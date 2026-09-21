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Home > Regionals News > Night Journey Turns Into Nightmare As Long Snake Slithers Through Katihar Express Coach, Video Goes Viral

Night Journey Turns Into Nightmare As Long Snake Slithers Through Katihar Express Coach, Video Goes Viral

A shocking video shows a long snake crawling through the sleeper coach of a moving train towards Kolkata, leaving passengers frightened and scrambling to stay away.

Video shows a long snake crawling through the sleeper coach (Photo: X)
Video shows a long snake crawling through the sleeper coach (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-21 11:59 IST

Train journeys are mostly routine and normal, until something surprising happens in it. This time, the unexpected thing took place in a passenger train which were heading towards Kolkata.

A video circulating on social media shows a long snake inside the sleeper coach of a moving train. The reptile was reportedly spotted near a side-lower berth before crawling into the passage.

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The incident appears to have happened late at night. The coach was relatively dark when passengers noticed something moving on the floor. As phone torches were switched on, the snake became clearly visible. Passengers immediately moved away from the area.

Long Snake Crawls Through Sleeper Coach

According to the video, the snake emerged from underneath the space near a side-lower berth. It then slowly moved across the coach floor. The reptile appeared to be heading towards the area near the toilet door.

There are many passengers inside the train who managed to capture the reptile on their mobile phones. The seriousness of the situation can be understood from the background voices as passengers react to the snake. 

The conversation took place in Bengali and other local languages, and the fear raised among passengers is evident as they try to maintain a safe distance from the reptile. 

The exact species of the snake is not clear from the circulating video.

Viral Video Sparks Railway Safety Concerns

As the video has gone viral on the internet, it has gained huge buzz among netizens. They have shared their shocking reactions after seeing a snake inside a moving train.

Many social media users have raised questions about the cleanliness, maintenance and passenger safety on trains. They also wondered how the reptile has entered the coach. It has also reinforced discussions about the surprising turns that could take place in long-distance journeys. 

The exact information like date, location, and circumstances surrounding the snake’s presence inside the moving train, could not be verified independently. But the viral video has spread fear among passengers and viewers, as a snake moving casually inside a sleeper coach has become a matter of discussion on the internet. 

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Night Journey Turns Into Nightmare As Long Snake Slithers Through Katihar Express Coach, Video Goes Viral
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Night Journey Turns Into Nightmare As Long Snake Slithers Through Katihar Express Coach, Video Goes Viral

Night Journey Turns Into Nightmare As Long Snake Slithers Through Katihar Express Coach, Video Goes Viral

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Night Journey Turns Into Nightmare As Long Snake Slithers Through Katihar Express Coach, Video Goes Viral

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Night Journey Turns Into Nightmare As Long Snake Slithers Through Katihar Express Coach, Video Goes Viral
Night Journey Turns Into Nightmare As Long Snake Slithers Through Katihar Express Coach, Video Goes Viral
Night Journey Turns Into Nightmare As Long Snake Slithers Through Katihar Express Coach, Video Goes Viral
Night Journey Turns Into Nightmare As Long Snake Slithers Through Katihar Express Coach, Video Goes Viral
Night Journey Turns Into Nightmare As Long Snake Slithers Through Katihar Express Coach, Video Goes Viral

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