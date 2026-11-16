‘Nightlife Cannot Be Banned’: Kerala High Court Rejects Linking Bar Music And Dancing With Drug Menace

A Division Bench asked why the police were singling out DJ parties when bars can serve liquor till late at night. The State now has until Friday to explain what law it is relying on.

A Courtroom Question That Set The Tone

On Monday, the Kerala High Court asked a question that went straight to the heart of a growing dispute. Should it be said that nobody can dance in a bar or listen to music? And how can anyone claim that music or dancing leads to drug consumption?

The remark came from Justice Devan Ramachandran, who was sitting with Justice Basant Balaji on a Division Bench hearing the State’s appeal in State of Kerala v Mahadevan. The Bench said a total ban on such activities is impractical and excessive.

How It All Started: A Hotel, A Bar And A Police Notice

The case concerns restrictions imposed by the police on Radisson Blu Hotel on holding late night DJ programmes. This was despite the Excise Department allowing the hotel’s bar to function until 3 AM.

The hotel challenged the police notices in the High Court. On November 10, a single judge quashed them. The court held that while the police must curb crime, they cannot restrict the activities of licensed bars merely by citing suspicions of criminal activity.

The State Goes In Appeal

The State challenged that ruling before a Division Bench. The Bench, however, did not seem convinced. It observed that the State’s actions appeared to rest on stereotypes and not on action against any actual criminal activity.

“Why Specifically DJ Parties?”

Justice Ramachandran asked why DJ parties were being picked out when the same establishments could serve liquor. He remarked that the State seemed to have no problem with alcohol consumption because the government earns revenue from it.

The Bench also said disc jockeying is a profession and should be seen as one. It asked whether the police were saying there should be no nightlife at all, and noted that people go to such places to have a good time. It wondered what else there is to do at night in Kerala apart from cinema or such events.

“Police Cannot Stereotype”

The judge’s strongest words were about the approach itself. He said the court’s problem in this case was stereotyping, and that police cannot stereotype. The Bench added that police action should not be for DJ parties alone, and that excessive drinking, drug use or unruly behaviour is not limited to bars. It said such action should apply even during religious festivals.

The court went further and said the police’s duty extends even to the courtroom, adding that if anyone were found carrying drugs there, it would welcome their arrest.

Questions The State Must Now Answer

The Bench put pointed questions to the State. What exactly does it mean to say DJ parties should not be held? What rules govern a party held in a private space, and is a licence needed? If a DJ party is held at a place with no liquor and no FL-3 licence, how would the State stop it?

The court told the State that its complaint was not against alcohol or the bar, but against DJ parties, based on the assumption that such parties invite drugs. It asked the State to say whether any law exists to regulate DJ parties, and told it to work on the answer and return.

The Drug Crackdown Is Not On Hold

One thing was made very clear by the Bench. On November 13, the Bench had clarified that the order passed on November 10 would not prevent the police from maintaining law and order and suppressing drug abuse in a legal manner. The same clarification remains valid even in today’s interim order.

The court observed that police work is not just after an act of crime but also preventive as envisaged under the law and the suppression of drugs and other prohibited items has to be continued round-the-clock with such force as may be absolutely necessary.

Additional Advocate General PA Mohammed Shah appeared for the State, and a panel of advocates for the hotel.

What Happens Next?

The matter will be heard again on Friday, November 20. Can the State point to a law that specifically regulates DJ parties? Will it explain what restrictions it actually wants? And will the Bench uphold the single judge’s order that police cannot curb licensed bars on suspicion alone? The answers could shape how nightlife is policed across Kerala.

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