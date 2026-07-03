Nisha Chauhan Murder: Was The Land Dispute Behind Meerut Influencer’s Killing By Husband?

A 45-year-old social media influencer and beautician, Nisha Chauhan, was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband, Pradeep, in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Friday, July 3. According to police’s preliminary investigation, the incident was triggered by a plot ownership dispute. After killing her, Pradeep reportedly attempted to kill himself, and he is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. The shocking incident has drawn widespread attention as reports revealed that the incident was recorded on CCTV cameras.

Nisha Chauhan Murder Case: Police Probe Points to Property Dispute

The incident took place in Harra town, which comes under the Sarurpur police station area. The early investigation reveals that the couple had a heated argument on Friday morning over the registration of a piece of land, as both wanted the land to be registered under their own names.

Circle Officer Ashutosh Kumar said the dispute escalated, and Pradeep allegedly stabbed Nisha multiple times, causing fatal injuries. A forensic team was called to examine the crime scene, while officers collected evidence to support the investigation.

Teenager Injured While Trying to Stop the Attack

According to the Police, the couple’s 17-year-old child suffered minor injuries as he tried to intervene in the violent confrontation.

According to Station House Officer Gaurav Singh, the property dispute is likely to be the primary reason behind the death. However, investigators are trying to examine the case from all possible angles before reaching a final conclusion.

Nisha Chauhan Murder: CCTV Footage and Further Investigation

After the alleged attack, Pradeep reportedly stabbed himself with the same knife in an apparent suicide attempt. However, he was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains under medical care.

Authorities have seized CCTV footage from the area, which is expected to play a crucial role in reconstructing the sequence of events. Nisha’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police have launched a detailed investigation.

Nisha Chauhan was well known in Harra for running a beauty parlour and had gained popularity on social media through her viral video titled “Mistry Maan Jao.” She used to live in Meerut with his husband, Pradeep, two sons, Dev (17), Shubh (16) and daughter Angel (12).