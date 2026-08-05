No Bridge, No Safe Route: Children in MP’s Vidisha Risk Lives Crossing Dam Pillars to Reach School

Every school day, a group of children in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district faces a dangerous choice: take a risky path across the Betwa river or travel several kilometres extra to attend classes.

The students in the Kakraua village have been using a string of concrete pillars on the check dam as an easy route to get to school. The video depicting children leaping across huge spaces between pillars on the check dam went viral, highlighting the hazards they face.

In the village school, students are provided with education up to Class 8 level. Students who wish to pursue education up to Class 10 have to go 13 km from there by road. However, with the help of the check dam, the distance is reduced to 1.5 km. Nine students, including five girls studying in Class 9, reportedly use this dangerous route every day.

Monsoon Makes the Crossing Even More Risky

The path across the check dam is made up of exposed pillars placed around three to four feet apart. Students have to jump across nearly 10 pillars during each trip.

Villagers say the risk increases during the rainy season. The pillars become slippery, and the river flow becomes stronger, making the crossing even more dangerous. A parent explained the difficult situation, saying, “We have to work in the fields, so we can’t drop our children off at school and back.”

The parent added, “They find it easier to cross the dam nearby… We only have two options: we either stop sending our children to school or continue sending them this way even though it’s dangerous.”

Earlier this year, a student did not pass her final examination because she missed classwork since she was too small to jump from one side of the pillar to the other. She is now in Class 9 again for the second year.

Parents Fear Education Could Suffer

The lack of a safe route has already affected some students. Earlier this year, a girl missed school because she was unable to cross the pillars due to her short height. She later failed her final exams and is now repeating Class 9. Parents worry that without a proper crossing facility, more children could fall behind in their studies or face a serious accident.

Officials Promise Action, but No Timeline Given

District Education Officer N K Ahirwar said he visited the location and informed officials about the issue.

Ahirwar said, “I visited the spot and informed the collector about this.”

“I have written to higher authorities to find a solution soon,” he added.

However, officials have not announced when a safe passage will be built. Meanwhile, villagers continue to demand quick action so children can attend school without putting their lives at risk.