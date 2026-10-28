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Home > Regionals News > No Conversion, Still Missionary Activity? Madras High Court Explains Why American’s OCI Registration Was Cancelled

No Conversion, Still Missionary Activity? Madras High Court Explains Why American’s OCI Registration Was Cancelled

The Madras High Court upheld the cancellation of an American citizen’s OCI registration, ruling that preaching religion in India requires prior Central government permission.

Madras High Court Says Preaching Without Permission Can Cancel OCI (Image: X)
Madras High Court Says Preaching Without Permission Can Cancel OCI (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 10:03 IST

The Madras High Court has ruled that foreign nationals holding Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration must obtain prior permission from the Central government before preaching or spreading their religion in India. Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said such activities can be treated as missionary work even if they do not lead to religious conversions. The court made the observation while dismissing a petition by American citizen John Daniel, whose OCI registration was cancelled by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Chennai, on September 4. However, it clarified that Daniel can apply for a regular visa to visit his 92-year-old mother in India.

Madras High Court says preaching religion also requires prior permission

The court relied on a Central government notification dated March 4, 2021, which requires OCI cardholders to obtain special permission before undertaking missionary work, journalism and certain other specified activities.

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“It is not only for conversion, but even to be a missionary preaching his religion, it is only a prior permission that is mandated,” the court said.

Justice Chakravarthy observed that missionary activities are not limited to converting people. Spreading religious messages through preaching also falls within this category, regardless of whether conversions take place.

Madras High Court rejects American citizen’s claim of family visits

Daniel received OCI registration in February 2015. Challenging its cancellation, he maintained that his visits to India were primarily to meet his mother and other relatives. He denied conducting missionary activities, promoting religious conversions or holding any position in the Laymen’s Evangelical Fellowship International (LEFI).

The Central government alleged that Daniel had conducted religious meetings, preached in interior villages in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, and encouraged conversions to Christianity without the required permission. The show-cause notice also accused him of leading LEFI, which authorities described as an organisation functioning like a cult.

Madras High Court examines religious meeting posters and online material

During the proceedings, the Centre produced posters, advertisements and internet materials related to religious gatherings held between 2017 and 2019. These included advertisements for meetings at an LEF Church in Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, and material relating to gatherings at Stuartpuram village.

The Madras High Court found that the material showed Daniel’s participation in religious congregations and public meetings across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Rejecting his claim that he had visited India only for family reasons, Justice Chakravarthy said: “The petitioner has made a categorical and sweeping statement before this Court that he has never been involved in any missionary activities in India and has visited India only to see his mother, family and friends, which, on its face is a lie.”

Madras High Court upholds OCI cancellation but allows visa option

The court upheld the cancellation of Daniel’s OCI registration and dismissed his petition. However, it clarified that he could apply for a regular visa to visit his mother. It also said he could hold religious meetings and undertake missionary activities after obtaining the required official permission.

Senior Advocate R Shanmuga Sundaram appeared for Daniel, assisted by advocates A G Shakeenaa and R Vinayaga Vishnu. Senior Panel Counsel S Padma represented the Central Government.

Also Read: ‘Fake Degree’ Tweet To Go, ‘Blackmailer’ Video To Be Blocked? Delhi High Court Pulls Up Mahua Moitra, Subhash Garg    

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No Conversion, Still Missionary Activity? Madras High Court Explains Why American’s OCI Registration Was Cancelled

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No Conversion, Still Missionary Activity? Madras High Court Explains Why American’s OCI Registration Was Cancelled

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No Conversion, Still Missionary Activity? Madras High Court Explains Why American’s OCI Registration Was Cancelled
No Conversion, Still Missionary Activity? Madras High Court Explains Why American’s OCI Registration Was Cancelled
No Conversion, Still Missionary Activity? Madras High Court Explains Why American’s OCI Registration Was Cancelled
No Conversion, Still Missionary Activity? Madras High Court Explains Why American’s OCI Registration Was Cancelled
No Conversion, Still Missionary Activity? Madras High Court Explains Why American’s OCI Registration Was Cancelled

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