No Land, No Building, Yet Staff Keep Getting Posted: Curious Case Of Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Ghost Hospital’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
epf scheme Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Colombia vs Ghana Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project Dehradun jewellery theft instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 epf scheme Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Colombia vs Ghana Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project Dehradun jewellery theft instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 epf scheme Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Colombia vs Ghana Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project Dehradun jewellery theft instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 epf scheme Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Colombia vs Ghana Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project Dehradun jewellery theft instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
epf scheme Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Colombia vs Ghana Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project Dehradun jewellery theft instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 epf scheme Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Colombia vs Ghana Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project Dehradun jewellery theft instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 epf scheme Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Colombia vs Ghana Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project Dehradun jewellery theft instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 epf scheme Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Colombia vs Ghana Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project Dehradun jewellery theft instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > No Land, No Building, Yet Staff Keep Getting Posted: Curious Case Of Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Ghost Hospital’

No Land, No Building, Yet Staff Keep Getting Posted: Curious Case Of Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Ghost Hospital’

A government-approved hospital in Indore exists only on paper, with 87 sanctioned posts and staff transfers despite having no land, building or patients, prompting the opposition to allege a major administrative failure.

Inside Madhya Pradesh's Hospital That Exists Only On Paper (Image: AI-generated)
Inside Madhya Pradesh's Hospital That Exists Only On Paper (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-04 13:18 IST

A government-approved hospital in Madhya Pradesh has become the centre of an unusual administrative controversy after it emerged that the facility exists only on paper. The Khajrana Civil Hospital in Indore has no land, no building and has never treated a patient, yet it has sanctioned staff, official postings and even transfer orders. The latest transfer, issued on June 15, 2026, posted a laboratory technician to the hospital despite construction never having begun.

Madhya Pradesh hospital exists only in records despite approvals and appointments

Reports say that the Madhya Pradesh government approved the 100-bed Khajrana Civil Hospital on June 23, 2020, to cater to more than three lakh people living in Khajrana, Musakhedi, Tejaji Nagar, Bicholi Hapsi and nearby areas. The project was also expected to reduce the patient load at MY Hospital, MTH Hospital and the District Hospital.

You Might Be Interested In

At the same time, the government sanctioned 87 posts, including specialist doctors, medical officers, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and support staff. However, six years later, the hospital remains only in official records because land has not been allotted and construction has never started.

Madhya Pradesh staff posted to a hospital that has no building or patients

Even though the hospital does not physically exist, its sanctioned establishment continues to remain active on departmental portals. Staff continue to receive transfers and postings in the name of the hospital, but they are actually working elsewhere.

As per reports, officials said employees have been attached to PC Sethi Hospital, Hukumchand Hospital, 84 Sanjeevani Clinics and other government health facilities across Indore. On paper, they remain linked to Khajrana Civil Hospital, but in reality, the hospital has no address, wards, beds or patients. Residents meanwhile continue to depend on overcrowded government hospitals across the city for treatment.

Madhya Pradesh government says land issue stalled construction

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said the original proposal had changed over time. According to him, the project, which began as an Urban Primary Health Centre, was later upgraded into a 50-bed civil hospital, but construction could not begin because suitable land was unavailable.

“The sanctioned posts continue to appear on the departmental portal. The CMHO can attach the paramedical staff to nearby Sanjeevani Clinics. We are actively searching for land for the 50-bed hospital,” Shukla said, as per reports. 

As per reports, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Hasani confirmed that although posts were sanctioned along with the hospital, the department could not obtain possession of suitable government land.

“As of now, we have not taken possession of the land. Consequently, the data has not been updated at the departmental level, and construction work could not commence,” Dr Hasani said, adding that the appointed staff have been deployed at Sanjeevani Clinics and other government hospitals according to departmental needs.

Madhya Pradesh opposition calls it an administrative failure

The Congress termed the matter a major administrative lapse and demanded a high-level inquiry. Senior Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma alleged it was a scam.

“It is a bizarre situation where the hospital does not exist on the ground, yet staff are being posted there and even transferred. The Congress will strongly raise this issue in the House during the upcoming Assembly session,” he said, as per reports. 

Arshad Mirza Beg, president of the Khajrana Hospital Sangharsh Samiti, said the demand for the hospital dates back to 2018 and that the project was approved by former health minister Tulsi Silavat. He alleged suitable land is available but claimed the department is citing excuses because valuable land in the area remains under illegal occupation.

Also Read: J&K Edu Min Sakina Itoo Row: Why Was FIR Ordered Over A 12-Year-Old’s Viral ‘Summer Vacation’ Video?   

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No Land, No Building, Yet Staff Keep Getting Posted: Curious Case Of Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Ghost Hospital’
Tags: Khajrana Civil Hospitalmadhya pradeshMadhya Pradesh hospital

RELATED News

Mother’s Property Dispute Shaped A Judge: The Remarkable Journey of Axay Dwivedi

No More Energy Drinks Around Schools in Maharashtra: What’s Behind the Ban?

Agra Wife Kills Spouse, Hides Body Under Bathroom Floor for 45 Days

Can Dressing a Pet Dog as Lord Krishna Be a Crime? Punjab and Haryana High Court Says No

Nisha Chauhan Murder: Was The Land Dispute Behind Meerut Influencer’s Killing By Husband?

LATEST NEWS

No Land, No Building, Yet Staff Keep Getting Posted: Curious Case Of Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Ghost Hospital’

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Full Schedule, Confirmed Fixtures, IST Timings, TV Telecast And Live Streaming in India

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Love Story: From a Friendship Bracelet to Marriage; A Complete Relationship Timeline

EPF Scheme 2026: From 3-Day PF Claims Settlement To Easier Withdrawals, Here’s What Has Changed

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Opens At Rs 15.8 Crore Worldwide, Hrithik Roshan Cameo Sparks Fan Frenzy

‘Wall of Trees’ Explained: Why This Massive Green Barrier Is Being Compared To China’s Great Wall

WWE SmackDown Friday Night July 3, 2026: Cody Rhodes Becomes No. 1 Contender, All Set To Face Sami Zayn In Undisputed WWE Title Match | Check Full Results

MHA Designates 23 Individuals as Terrorists Under UAPA: Here’s Full List

Taylor Swift Is Married! Pop Superstar Weds Travis Kelce in Fairytale New York Ceremony

Can’t Activate UAN On EPFO Portal? Here’s The New Step-By-Step Process After EPFO’s Update

No Land, No Building, Yet Staff Keep Getting Posted: Curious Case Of Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Ghost Hospital’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Land, No Building, Yet Staff Keep Getting Posted: Curious Case Of Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Ghost Hospital’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Land, No Building, Yet Staff Keep Getting Posted: Curious Case Of Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Ghost Hospital’
No Land, No Building, Yet Staff Keep Getting Posted: Curious Case Of Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Ghost Hospital’
No Land, No Building, Yet Staff Keep Getting Posted: Curious Case Of Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Ghost Hospital’
No Land, No Building, Yet Staff Keep Getting Posted: Curious Case Of Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Ghost Hospital’

QUICK LINKS