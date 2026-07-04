No Land, No Building, Yet Staff Keep Getting Posted: Curious Case Of Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Ghost Hospital’

A government-approved hospital in Madhya Pradesh has become the centre of an unusual administrative controversy after it emerged that the facility exists only on paper. The Khajrana Civil Hospital in Indore has no land, no building and has never treated a patient, yet it has sanctioned staff, official postings and even transfer orders. The latest transfer, issued on June 15, 2026, posted a laboratory technician to the hospital despite construction never having begun.

Madhya Pradesh hospital exists only in records despite approvals and appointments

Reports say that the Madhya Pradesh government approved the 100-bed Khajrana Civil Hospital on June 23, 2020, to cater to more than three lakh people living in Khajrana, Musakhedi, Tejaji Nagar, Bicholi Hapsi and nearby areas. The project was also expected to reduce the patient load at MY Hospital, MTH Hospital and the District Hospital.

At the same time, the government sanctioned 87 posts, including specialist doctors, medical officers, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and support staff. However, six years later, the hospital remains only in official records because land has not been allotted and construction has never started.

Madhya Pradesh staff posted to a hospital that has no building or patients

Even though the hospital does not physically exist, its sanctioned establishment continues to remain active on departmental portals. Staff continue to receive transfers and postings in the name of the hospital, but they are actually working elsewhere.

As per reports, officials said employees have been attached to PC Sethi Hospital, Hukumchand Hospital, 84 Sanjeevani Clinics and other government health facilities across Indore. On paper, they remain linked to Khajrana Civil Hospital, but in reality, the hospital has no address, wards, beds or patients. Residents meanwhile continue to depend on overcrowded government hospitals across the city for treatment.

Madhya Pradesh government says land issue stalled construction

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said the original proposal had changed over time. According to him, the project, which began as an Urban Primary Health Centre, was later upgraded into a 50-bed civil hospital, but construction could not begin because suitable land was unavailable.

“The sanctioned posts continue to appear on the departmental portal. The CMHO can attach the paramedical staff to nearby Sanjeevani Clinics. We are actively searching for land for the 50-bed hospital,” Shukla said, as per reports.

As per reports, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Hasani confirmed that although posts were sanctioned along with the hospital, the department could not obtain possession of suitable government land.

“As of now, we have not taken possession of the land. Consequently, the data has not been updated at the departmental level, and construction work could not commence,” Dr Hasani said, adding that the appointed staff have been deployed at Sanjeevani Clinics and other government hospitals according to departmental needs.

Madhya Pradesh opposition calls it an administrative failure

The Congress termed the matter a major administrative lapse and demanded a high-level inquiry. Senior Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma alleged it was a scam.

“It is a bizarre situation where the hospital does not exist on the ground, yet staff are being posted there and even transferred. The Congress will strongly raise this issue in the House during the upcoming Assembly session,” he said, as per reports.

Arshad Mirza Beg, president of the Khajrana Hospital Sangharsh Samiti, said the demand for the hospital dates back to 2018 and that the project was approved by former health minister Tulsi Silavat. He alleged suitable land is available but claimed the department is citing excuses because valuable land in the area remains under illegal occupation.

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